Gio sounds off on Nestor Cortes Twitter criticism: 'Drove me absolutely nuts'

Nestor Cortes said he was “pissed off” at himself after tweets from his high school days containing offensive language surfaced while he was mowing down the White Sox in his latest dominant start on Sunday.

The situation as a whole also pissed off Gio, who sounded off about it during Tuesday morning’s show.

“Drove me absolutely nuts that people are out there trying to ruin the careers of others that they tweeted out 10 years ago when they were in high school,” Gio said. “It’s infuriating to me. This has happened to other people in other situations. There are folks out there that try to ruin people’s lives by digging through their social media accounts to dig up anything they can hold against them that they have tweeted at some point in their lives.”

The tweets, mainly rap lyrics or about his friends, were from 2012 and 2013, leading Cortes to deactivate his account after addressing the tweets before Monday’s series opener against the Orioles. But Gio was frustrated that there was ever a need to deactivate the account, and that the Yankee star has to discuss tweets from when he was in high school.

“There is real racism that exists in this world,” Gio said. “We see it…there’s no denying it. But when it comes to Nestor Cortes’ Twitter account, that’s a completely different thing. If you are the person digging through his tweets to try and ruin his life, you are the problem. Not Nestor Cortes and his rap lyrics.

“You’re telling me now that Nestor Cortes, years later…when he was an immature high school kid, now his life has to be ruined and he has to apologize to everybody? This stuff really needs to stop and we have to become more reasonable about it.”

