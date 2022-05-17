ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Man charged for last week's road rage shooting incident in Oak Lawn

By Andy Dahn
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfrSR_0fh5Z96c00

OAK LAWN (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chicago man is behind bars, days after what authorities describe as a violent road rage incident in Oak Lawn.

36-year-old Mario Mallard has been ordered held on $250,000 bond on charges of aggravated  battery with a firearm.

An Oak Police sergeant was near the intersection of 107th and Cicero last Tuesday when he heard gunfire and found the victim in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and provided medical aid. Responding Oak Lawn police officers pursued Mallard- the now identified shooter- but said his dangerous driving on I-294 forced them to call off the chase.

Sunday, Mallard was arrested at O’Hare Airport after arriving back in Chicago from the Dominican Republic.

The victim remains hospitalized but is expected to recover. Officials said the quick response of the police sergeant likely saved his life.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
WGNtv.com

Police: 14-year-old charged with murder after kicking man in head

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder Friday after allegedly kicking a 26-year-old man on the West Side. Police said the incident happened on Tuesday in the 4700 block of West Lake Street. A 26-year-old was kicked in the head, causing him to collapse. He died from his injuries the following day, CPD said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was standing outside around 9:32 a.m. when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

63-year-old man shot in face at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle at a gas station. At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of West Garfield Avenue on the report of a person shot. The shooting happened at a BP gas station.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
CBS Chicago

Woman found dead in basement bathroom on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 21-year-old woman was found dead in a basement bathroom overnight on the South Side.  The victim was found shot in the head around 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of West 105th Street. Police had no further information, and detectives are investigating.There is nobody in custody, police said.. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Oak Police#Wbbm Newsradio
WGNtv.com

17-year-old shot, killed in vehicle on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle on the Far South Side. At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 11700 block of South Wentworth on the report of a shooting. Police said a 17-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Cops seek 3 men who attacked, robbed 63-year-old man at Loop Brown Line station

Police are looking for looking for three offenders who battered and robbed a 63-year-old man at the Washington-Wells Brown Line station on Thursday morning. The men, seen in this surveillance image that Chicago police released Friday, grabbed the victim by his neck and demanded his wallet around 5 a.m., according to CPD. They then reached into his pockets and took his property by force, the department said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Missing Markham woman found in vacant building

MARKHAM, Ill. — An elderly woman missing from her Markham home since last Sunday has been found.Markham police say search teams discovered Olga Gutierrez in the basement of a vacant home. She recently turned 84. Her family says she suffers from dementia. Officers found her at 5 a.m. Thursday. Officials said she  was lying on […]
MARKHAM, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 45-year-old was sitting in a car with a man she knew when he pulled out a gun and shot her around 3:21 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy