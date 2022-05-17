Man charged for last week's road rage shooting incident in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chicago man is behind bars, days after what authorities describe as a violent road rage incident in Oak Lawn.

36-year-old Mario Mallard has been ordered held on $250,000 bond on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

An Oak Police sergeant was near the intersection of 107th and Cicero last Tuesday when he heard gunfire and found the victim in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and provided medical aid. Responding Oak Lawn police officers pursued Mallard- the now identified shooter- but said his dangerous driving on I-294 forced them to call off the chase.

Sunday, Mallard was arrested at O’Hare Airport after arriving back in Chicago from the Dominican Republic.

The victim remains hospitalized but is expected to recover. Officials said the quick response of the police sergeant likely saved his life.

