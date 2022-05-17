ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyshia Cole Says Antonio Brown’s Post About ‘Hit[ting] An RnB Diva’ Was ‘Harsh’–Embarrassing Baller Blatantly Says ‘We Don’t Want You, Keyshia’

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Keyshia Cole is giving fans more information about her relationship with Antonio Brown following some confusion surrounding their surprise union–and the bridge-burning baller turned rapper is shading the singer, once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt0y7_0fh5W64800

Source: Anna Webber/ Paras Griffin / Getty

Cole took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share how much she misses her musical partner, Antonio Brown, sparking relationship rumors between the two.

Following her post, Brown responded by posting a video of a woman’s back with the initials “AB” tattooed in the lower-left corner. His caption read, “‘You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva’ #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

How romantic.

Following this post from AB, fans started to bombard Keyshia with questions, including, “huh????” and “why?????” and Keyshia apologized to Brown for something that transpired between them.

In response to all of her confused onlookers, the singer took to Instagram Live to address some inquiries, admitting Brown’s response to her reaching out didn’t exactly meet her expectations.

“Let’s keep it gangsta! You know what, I saw a Black man that is going through the motion,” she said. “I’m not a Black man, but I identified with how [unintelligible] can be. He might not care about that, I don’t know. I don’t know, you know what I’m sayin’?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

She continued, “I think he made it very clear that he didn’t want to receive it. He was like, ‘Baby I like you,’ at first and now…” Cole added. “I think maybe that’s just what it is. My point wasn’t even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more. It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh… Maybe he don’t know that it was a little harsh for him to say that.”

Keyshia went on to say that AB asked her if she wanted him to change the Instagram caption, but she says she told him “no.”

So, does this mean their relationship is over? Or is this only the beginning? Based on some recent events, it looks like it’s over.

Keyshia Cole Says She Felt Disrespected By Antonio Brown

Keyshia went on to say she’s “done” with the head of Kanye’s Donda Sports.

“Yea I was big trippin…smh I see it now,” said Keyshia amid fans’ calls for her to “block” and “delete” AB’s number. “I have a 12 year old. Like that type of disrespect for what…Nothing is worth that level of disrespect especially when u don’t deserve it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Fans thought with that post, the AB and Keyshia Cole updates were over—but the baller had more shade to spew.

Antonio Brown Says He “Doesn’t Want” Keyshia Cole

AB went live on Instagram and disrespectfully told his fans and Keyshia Cole that he “doesn’t want” the R&B singer.

“Keyshia Cole, you know like I’m a player, man. We don’t want you, Keisha, stay off my d***. You heard?” said Brown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

YUCK!

So far Keyshia has yet to respond to this latest round of rudeness.

What do YOU think about the latest Keyshia Cole x Antonio Brown update? Should Keyshia clap back?

The post Keyshia Cole Says Antonio Brown’s Post About ‘Hit[ting] An RnB Diva’ Was ‘Harsh’–Embarrassing Baller Blatantly Says ‘We Don’t Want You, Keyshia’ appeared first on Bossip .

Comments / 15

RadicalCenterXtreme
3d ago

Another bridge burned. This man clearly isn't big on wisdom

Reply
9
Nyle
1d ago

She needs to go and heal. Have standards for yourself and you won't be treated like a low level person

Reply
3
