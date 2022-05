SACO, Maine (WGAN) A Saco man accused of smashing the windshields of police cruisers was taken into custody on Wednesday. Saco police say the suspect, 57-year-old Vincent St. Ours of Saco, is accused of using a hammer to break the windshields of four cruisers that were parked in a restricted area outside the police department around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

SACO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO