ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Video Surfaces Of Freddie Gibbs Getting Jumped In Buffalo Amid Benny The Butcher Beef

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piEcw_0fh5U4N600

The beef between rappers Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher escalates as Freddie Gibbs is jumped in Buffalo, New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj8Vk_0fh5U4N600

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Back in March, when Benny The Butcher was doing a Spotify live session, he revealed to the world that the chance for collaboration between him and Freddie Gibbs had “came and went.” If you know anything about Freddie Gibbs, he responds to everything and doesn’t shy away about how he feels.

While Benny didn’t say anything too crazy or wild, this would set off a beef between the two. That beef would be cemented by Freddie Gibbs going on Instagram to address rappers that “keep his name in their mouths.” In the video, Gibbs suggested rappers just ignore any questions about him when his name comes up in interviews.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

To make matters worse, just a few days later, he went on Twitter with a simple shoutout to ‘Houston n****z”. Seems harmless, but Houston is where Benny The Butcher was ambushed and shot and fans quickly picked up on the subliminal message.

Benny the Butch offered up a simple response, revealing Gibbs begged to do a collaboration album with him in the past.

While a few tweets got sent back and forth, for the most part, the beef felt more like a misunderstanding between two rappers. That is, until this weekend, when Freddie Gibbs caught the beats while he was in Benny’s hometown of Buffalo for a show.

According to TMZ , the brawl went down on Saturday at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Buffalo. Social media was quick to claim the people jumping on Gibbs were associates of Benny The Butcher.

In the video, Freddie can be seen in the green fighting for his life. It almost looks like a clip from the WWE Royal Rumble. Even after the beating, Gibbs still showed up and performed for his fans–lumps and all. This is the second time Freddie allegedly caught the beats after a reported run-in with Jim Jones at Prime112 .

Rumblings have surfaced that Gibbs’ chain was also stolen, but he posted up at ICEBOX to prove nobody took anything from him. While this is insanity, luckily, no one pulled out any weapons, which is a sign that this is a true old head beef.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

The post Video Surfaces Of Freddie Gibbs Getting Jumped In Buffalo Amid Benny The Butcher Beef appeared first on Bossip .

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ebro Reacts To Freddie Gibbs's Buffalo Assault: "He Still Got On Stage?"

Ebro Darden reacted to Freddie Gibbs allegedly getting jumped in Buffalo by associates of Benny The Butcher, saying that it's "solid" that he still got on stage to perform. The radio host discussed the incident on Twitter, Tuesday. "Wait Freddie Gibbs was in Buffalo?" Ebro wrote in a tweet. "Ah...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Photos Surface of Freddie Gibbs With Apparent Swollen Eye Following Rumors of Altercation With Benny The Butcher Associates

Photos of Freddie Gibbs with an apparent swollen eye have surfaced online following rumors that the Indiana rapper had an altercation with associates of Benny The Butcher. Last Saturday (May 14), Freddie Gibbs was in Buffalo, N.Y. for a scheduled performance on his Space Rabbit Tour when he was supposedly attacked by purported associates of Benny The Butcher. Tory Rogers, a music artist from Buffalo, N.Y., allegedly witnessed the attack (rumored at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant) and recounted the incident on his Twitter account on Saturday night.
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Toya Wright Gives Reginae Carter Dating Advice; Shuts Down Fredo Bang

In December of last year, Reginae Carter confirmed that she was single on Twitter. This came after her split from rapper ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci. The two began dating in 2018, and their relationship issues were always displayed on social media. They broke up, they made up, and the cycle continued.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Benny The Butcher
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Says Diddy's Fingerprints Are All Over "It's Almost Dry"

Pusha T emerged with his latest body of work, It's Almost Dry on Friday. The rapper's latest body of work, completely produced by Pharrell and Kanye West, has received nothing but praise across the board for both his bars and ear for beats. However, Push doesn't solely credit the work of Pharrell and Ye for bringing his body of work to life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Fiery Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion did not hold back during her debut 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper — who earned the title of Top Rap Female Artist — delivered an electrifying number of her latest single, “Plan B,” accompanied by flames in the background. “Plan B” was first introduced to fans at Coachella, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan. Stallion also performed her hit Dua Lipa-collaborative track, “Sweetest Pie,” and showed off her twerking skills on stage. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, the artist donned the ultimate Hot Girl look — a revealing sheer catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Responds To Keyshia Cole Saying She Misses Him: "#KeepPimpin"

Yesterday (May 13), singer Keyshia Cole took to Instagram to send her rumored boo, Antonio Brown, a message. In a two-part IG story, the songstress posted pictures of her and the athlete sitting near each other. Her captions read, "Missing him a lot," and "Miss him! A lot." Social media...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy