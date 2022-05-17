ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Nearly 40 Million Nationally to Travel for Memorial Day

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - AAA Mid-Atlantic says they are forecasting nearly 40 million people will travel for the Memorial Day holiday. The number is up eight percent over 2021, but down 8 percent from the last Memorial Day prior to the Covid Pandemic.

Eight-nine percent are expecting to travel by car. The percentage is actually down compared to 2021, which AAA Spokesman Morgan Dean says may be due to gas prices. He also thinks more people are returning to flying. of those not travelling at all, surveys have shown record high gas prices are influencing that decision.

The Virginia-specific travel numbers are expected next week.

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

