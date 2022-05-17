ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakotans Beware: Kool Aid Man Challenge Could Be Coming

By Andi Ahne
 3 days ago
Yep, another dangerous and costly TikTok trend is making its way through the Midwest, and it's EXACTLY how it sounds. You remember those old commercials... The Kool Aid Man is a giant jug of Kool Aid that bust through everyone's walls and doors, bringing along with him a refreshing...

