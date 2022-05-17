ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Massachusetts Supreme Court: Sheriff Hodgson Can Collect Prisoners’ Phone Fees

By Kate Robinson
 3 days ago
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include comments from Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and a spokesperson for Prisoners' Legal Services. The state's highest court has affirmed today that Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is legally authorized to collect revenues for his office through phone service fees. A May 2018...

