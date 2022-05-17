ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here are the top 10 places Florida candidates and PACs are spending campaign money

By Kalyn Stralow
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Florida politics, state-level candidates and PACs spent $302.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022. More than $165.9 million or 54.9 percent of all campaign finance expenditures went to the 10 payees at the top of the list. A payee is an entity or individual who...

www.kpvi.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Ballot petition list demonstrates current political rumbling

A glance at "current petitions in circulation for the 2022 election" listed on the secretary of state's website provides a startling look at the political pot that is bubbling now. It's all part of the fallout from a still-contested presidential election, a violent, insurrectionary march on the nation's Capitol, battles...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lack of conservative buy-in, time helped doom Nebraska prison reform efforts

The prison reform movement that has helped send U.S. inmate numbers plummeting was born in deep-red Texas, offering a new criminal justice vision that appealed to both Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives. In the new “justice reinvestment” model, prisons aren’t simply warehouses where inmates are kept as long as...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pillen says his campaign for Nebraska governor is 'invigorated'

Jim Pillen, the hog producer and University of Nebraska regent who won a bitterly contested GOP primary for Nebraska governor, has been striking a different chord in ads lately — but he says the campaign’s strategy remains the same. “We are very, very invigorated, and very humbled by...
NEBRASKA STATE
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Karin L. Sonneman: AG office's criminal budget request deserves support

Everyone in Minnesota — no matter your city, county, or zip code — deserves to be safe. Public safety is important to everyone, regardless of whether you live in a rural area, or an urban area. I have lived in both over the course of my 65 years. I was born in Minneapolis, raised in the Washington D. C. area, but spent every summer at my grandparents’ farm in Mille Lacs County. In 1979 I moved back to Minnesota and lived in St. Paul until I moved to Winona 32 years ago. Winona is my husband Karl’s hometown. Karl and I raised our three, now adult, children in Winona. Starting in 1990, I served as an assistant public defender covering Winona, Houston, Wabasha, Fillmore and Olmsted counties in the 3rd Judicial District until 2010. Since 2011, I have served as the Winona County Attorney, a non-partisan elected position.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House sends budget to governor but postpones final adjournment

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday. Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KPVI Newschannel 6

California adds 41,400 jobs; unemployment rate dips to 4.6%

(The Center Square) – California’s economy, the nation’s largest, added 41,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in April, down from 60,200 new hires in March, according to a federal survey of 80,000 businesses, the state Employment Development Department reported. Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.6% in April versus March’s 4.9%, according to a federal survey of 5,100 California households.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Campaign Finance#Pacs#Campaign Money#Florida Department#Florida Politics#Advanced Micro#Florida Inc#Suntrust Bank#Sgs#Fr Transmittal Account#Srh Media Inc
KPVI Newschannel 6

Chicken conspiracy lawsuit nets Washington state $725,000

(The Center Square) – Mar-Jac Poultry has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Washington Attorney General’s office in October. The suit named 19 chicken producers in what it claims is a “sweeping conspiracy” to coordinate supplies and manipulate prices dating at least to 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois prepares more out-of-state patients if Roe v. Wade overturned

Illinois will continue to be a haven for those seeking abortions as other states restrict access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's expected ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Pritzker and other state officials visited Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights on May 11, 2022 to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion dominates legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Efforts to ban abortion dominated the Oklahoma regular legislative session. Lawmakers on Friday left the Capitol after finishing the bulk of their work during regular session, but left the door wide open should they need to return next week to override vetoes signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

State withholding $17 million from Orangeburg County over audit

The South Carolina Treasurer's Office is withholding about $17 million from Orangeburg County due to the county's not meeting the state's Jan. 1 legal deadline to report financial statements. The Comptroller's General Office said $17,023,717.71 is being withheld from the county and will not be released until the office receives...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials: 'White Lives Matter' group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
LEWISTON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reeves makes key hirings to public safety leadership team

(The Center Square) – Three key law enforcement hires will help preserve public safety in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced the hirings of a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with a chief of police and assistant chief of police for the Capitol Police, late Wednesday afternoon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Changes coming to Illinois' Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act

(The Center Square) – The law that allows student athletes in Illinois to get endorsements while in college has a few changes coming under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday. The governor’s office announced four bills he approved Friday, in addition to a separate announcement of extending property...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Park County denies ballot hand-count proposal

The Park County Commissioners will not approve a proposal by Park County Republican Men’s Club to hand-count ballots in the 2022 elections, but the proposal remains in play. The commission followed the counsel of Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric, who advised against the proposal, citing several apparent conflicts with Wyoming election statutes as well as federal law. The commission will now consider whether to approve a request to hand-count ballots from the previous election instead, pending an opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General.
PARK COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study shows northwest Illinois rail expansion costs would outpace ticket revenue

(The Center Square) – The price tag on expanding passenger rail service in northwest Illinois could reach $380 million. That’s according to a new feasibility study prepared by Quandel Consultants looking at establishing service between Rockford and Dubuque, Iowa, with stops in Freeport and Galena. The route also would connect to pending service from Chicago to Rockford, which could begin in 2025.
GALENA, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska game cops seize 265 fish, write $6,200 in fines, at same lake in four days

Members of the fishing party at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake were having a whopper of a day last week — until state conservation officers showed up. They had caught their 15-fish bag limit of crappie and bluegill, but the water kept providing, and they kept taking, said Lt. Stacey Lewton of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska groups commit $1 million to help at-risk moms and babies

CHI Health and Nebraska’s three Medicaid managed care providers announced they have committed $1 million to help at-risk moms and moms-to-be deliver and raise healthy babies. Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said data shows that underserved and at-risk women have higher pregnancy complication rates and higher...
NEBRASKA STATE

