When it comes to preparing and eating squid, frying is definitely the way to go. Fried calamari is a delicious food often served as an appetizer in high end restaurants and pubs alike. These perfect little bites combine a crispy outer layer with tender meat inside, perfectly complemented by the marinara sauce for serving. While there are several ways to bread and fry the calamari, recipe creator Christina Musgrave prepares this recipe using buttermilk. "The buttermilk helps tenderize the calamari and neutralize the fish smell," Musgrave explains.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO