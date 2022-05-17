ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Foyer Red – “Flipper”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Brooklyn indie rock trio Foyer Red released their sweetly manic debut EP Zigzag Wombat, which turned a lot of heads. Since then, Foyer Red have added two more members, singer/guitarist Kristina Moore and bassist Eric Jaso. (Jaso and Foyer Red drummer Marco Ocampo also play in Hypnoluxo.) Today,...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Microwave – “Straw Hat”

The Atlanta one-time Band To Watch Microwave returned last month with “Circling The Drain,” their first new song since 2019’s Death Is A Warm Blanket. They’re back today with another track, “Straw Hat,” and if the similar artworks are any indication, Microwave are gearing up to release another new album. “Straw Hat” is a punchy strummer that feels breezy and warm but has some sweetly paranoid undercurrents: “I know that you’re trying to parry your doubts/ That you want to trust me/ I know that you’re spying on me now/ Through the dog camera” Nathan Hardy sings. “But everything that I do/ I would do in front of you/ And I don’t really mind what you do No one owns you.” Check it out below.
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

Breakup rumors are swirling around Migos after users noticed that Offset had unfollowed band members Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Even more suspicious? Cardi B, Offset’s wife, has apparently also unfollowed the two Atlanta rappers. This comes on the heels of Quavo and Takeoff announcing they were releasing new music as a duo called Unc And Phew (Quavo, of course, is Takeoff’s uncle, so the name definitely fits). Their new song is called “Hotel Lobby.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Roosevelt – “Passion” (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

Roosevelt just followed up last year’s Polydans album with quite the high-profile collaboration. On new single “Passion,” the German producer teams up with none other than Chic’s Nile Rodgers for what’s billed as a tribute to Studio 54. Sleek and funky and melodious, it definitely hearkens back to the disco era but with a more modern glint. Those who enjoyed Rodgers’ famous Daft Punk collaboration will probably dig this too — and honestly those folks should find their way to Polydans if they’re seeking more sparkling disco revivalism.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pet Fox – “Only Warning”

Boston indie trio Pet Fox has members who have played in bands like Palehound and Ovlov. As Pet Fox, they’ve released a few EPs, and they’re getting ready to release their full-length debut A Face In Your Life next month. We’ve already posted the early single “Checked Out,” and now Pet Fox have also shared another new one.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Stereogum

SPEED – “Not That Nice”

It takes a certain sense of vision to write a truly great old-school beat-you-up hardcore song, and the members of the Sydney band SPEED have that vision. Australia’s punk and hardcore scenes have been on fire lately, and SPEED are right at the middle of all of that. The band released their demo in 2019 and followed it with a two-song flexi in 2020, and both of them kick ass. Today, SPEED have announced that they’ll release their new Gang Called Speed EP next month, and they’ve shared the excellently brutal new track “Not That Nice.”
HIP HOP
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipper#Foyer Red#Snail Mail Parquet Courts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Living Hour – “Feelings Meeting” (Feat. Jay Som)

Living Hour have announced a new album called Someday Is Today, the successor to 2019’s Softer Faces. This time around, the Winnepeg group collaborated with multiple producers: Samur Khouja (Cate Le Bon, Deerhunter), Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail), and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. The album arrives at the beginning of September.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Try The Pie – “Last Of You”

Back in March, the San Jose-based band Try The Pie released their first new single in 7 years, “New Dust.” Now they’re back with news of a full-length album, the follow-up to 2015’s Domestication: It’s called A Widening Burst Of Forever and it’ll be out on July 8. Today, they’re sharing another new track, “Last Of You,” a swirl of grimy guitar tones and a chiming invitation to welcome in the fear. “Heard I was born with confused power, this weighs heavy on my neck/ Inside a body only half-done, only waiting to forget,” bandleader Bean Tupou sings on it. Check it out below.
SAN JOSE, CA
Stereogum

Spielbergs – “When They Come For Me” & “Get Lost”

Back in March, the Norwegian Band To Watch Spielbergs returned with “Brother Of Mine,” their first new song since 2020. That and the 2020 single “Go!” have turned out to be previews of a new album. It’s called Vestli, and it’s out in August.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Grace Ives – “Angel Of Business”

The alt-pop upstart Grace Ives is back with a third single from her upcoming album Janky Star to follow “Loose” and “Lullaby.” At times, the syncopated slow-build “Angel Of Business” sounds a bit like Grimes doing dancehall-pop with quirky retro synths, but by the end Ives’ whispery, fluttering vocals feel deeper and more grounded than that.
MUSIC
Stereogum

We’re Going To Harry’s House On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

Harry Styles’ solo career did not immediately yield hits commensurate to his status as one of the world’s biggest pop stars; his rock-leaning self-titled debut LP was more of an album’s album than a singles machine. But in our post-Fine Line world, the former One Direction singer is now inarguably a streaming and radio force in addition to an actor, fashion plate, and professional celebrity. This Friday he’ll release his new album Harry’s House, which has already yielded a #1 hit in the indie-ish lead single “As It Was.” A few hours before that, Rachel Brodsky and I will break down the album on the latest episode of Stereogum’s weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe. Tune in here Thursday at 4PM ET to hear us assuage or enrage entire stan armies, and while you’re there, call in with a take of your own.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nine Of Swords – “JOAN”

Every two weeks, the Philly hardcore band Nine Of Swords have been releasing a new song from their upcoming album BEYOND THE SWORDS, first “WITH HELP” and then “THE PAVEMENT.” It’s been two weeks since that last one, and the album drops two weeks from today, so it only makes sense that a third advance single has materialized today. “JOAN” is another rager, from the first distressed outburst onward: “You’ve got me captive/ Savage, flailing, crazed/ Resistance is my shield/ I won’t be deranged by your nonsense.” The music shifts shape a lot over the course of two and a half minutes, segueing from heavy churning riffage to straight-ahead high-speed annihilation before ending up somewhere epic and burly. Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

070 Shake – “Body” (Feat. Christine And The Queens)

It’s been a few years since the difficult-to-categorize New Jersey rapper and singer 070 Shake made a memorable guest appearance on Kanye West’s “Ghost Town” and promptly got famous. Next month, Shake will release her album You Can’t Kill Me, and she’s already shared lead single “Web.” Today, Shake has also shared a new song where she teams up with French art-pop star Christine And The Queens.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spiral Stairs – “Pressure Drop”

Scott Kannberg is back with a new Spiral Stairs album, the successor to 2019’s We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized. It’s called Medley Attack!! and it’s out in July. (That name is a reference to the Talking Heads’ working title for Remain In Light, Melody Attack.) Apparently, it may also be the last Spiral Stairs outing.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy