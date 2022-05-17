Foyer Red – “Flipper”

The Atlanta one-time Band To Watch Microwave returned last month with “Circling The Drain,” their first new song since 2019’s Death Is A Warm Blanket. They’re back today with another track, “Straw Hat,” and if the similar artworks are any indication, Microwave are gearing up to release another new album. “Straw Hat” is a punchy strummer that feels breezy and warm but has some sweetly paranoid undercurrents: “I know that you’re trying to parry your doubts/ That you want to trust me/ I know that you’re spying on me now/ Through the dog camera” Nathan Hardy sings. “But everything that I do/ I would do in front of you/ And I don’t really mind what you do No one owns you.” Check it out below.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO