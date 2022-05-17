ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton Council discusses budget, plastic bag ban

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
EASTON — The Easton Town Council met and discussed their budget for Fiscal Year 2023 at their Monday evening meeting as well as plastic bag waste and how to handle the issue.

Council President Megan Cook commented on the town budget, which is just over $37 million.

“Introducing the public to the budget and giving a nice overview of everything that we are proposing for next year,” Cook said when asked what was the most important topic discussed.

2nd Ward Councilman Don Abbatiello said it was challenging, but that this year the tax rate did not need to be increased.

“I think it was important that we were able to balance the budget without having to raise the tax rate which is something we have not done in quite a number of years. I think it shows we’re being as fiscally responsible as we can,” Abbatiello said.

The public can learn more about the budget by attending three comprehensive plan meetings which will take place at the firehouse at 315 Leonard Rieck drive.

After the budget was discussed, the council introduced Ordinance 784, which would prohibit retail establishments in the town from providing customers with single-use disposable plastic bags and impose penalties for violations. Organizers of the group Plastic-Free Easton were present for the meeting and were very happy the ordinance was introduced.

“We’ve been working for some months now on this effort and we were just so happy that the council has considered our proposal and have actually the made the effort to create an ordinance now, so we’ll see how it goes from here, but we’re just really excited,” Arnold said.

Elaine Tama is also with Plastic-Free Easton and agrees this ordinance is very important.

“This ordinance is extremely important for our town because it will help people change their shopping habits to bring their own reusable bags with them. A lot of our neighboring jurisdictions have already passed these types of laws. The most recent one was the whole state of New Jersey which just passed one that was effective on May 4,” Tama said.

Arnold says Easton is affected by plastic bag pollution because many watermen see plastic bags frequently in the water, more so than in years past.

“Plastic bags are a major source of plastic pollution. It’s not only in our trash but in our waterways interfering with our economic activity. One waterman I spoke to says he has to deal with trash bags everyday when he goes out and this was not the case in previous years,” Arnold said.

“The plastic bags blow in the wind and we see them in our storm sewers and storm water ponds. We see them in our trees,” Tama said.

The Easton Town Council meets every first and third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Office at 14 South Harrison St.

