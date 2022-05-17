ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari Vows to ‘Expand Their Family Soon’ After Fiancee Britney Spears’ Tragic Miscarriage

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Not giving up. Britney Spears ’ fiancé Sam Asghari vowed to “expand their family soon” after the singer suffered a tragic miscarriage .

Sam, 28, shared a hopeful message via his Instagram Stories on Monday, May 16. “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future, “ the Dollface actor wrote. “It’s hard but we are not alone.”

Britney Spears Admits She Considered Getting Plastic Surgery: See Photos of Her Transformation

“Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon,” he concluded.

Sam issued the statement just days after he and Britney, 40, revealed the devastating new s . “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple’s statement read, which she posted via her Instagram account on Saturday, May 14. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vjdzt_0fh5NJ8R00

Shortly after the “Circus” singer posted the statement, Sam showed his support for her in the comments section. “We will have a miracle soon,” he told Britney.

The announcement came only one month after the Crossroads actress revealed that she was pregnant with baby No 3 . Britney is already the mother to sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline .

Bikini Baby One More Time! Britney Spears’ Best Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’” the “Toxic” hitmaker wrote in her Instagram post in late April, calling her fiancé “husband” in the caption.

“My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she continued.

Sam also shared the news with his own Instagram followers. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote at the time. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Britney and Sam met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party,” and they later started dating . Sam stood by the “Womanizer” singer’s side throughout her conservatorship battle , which began in February 2008 and formally ended in November 2021.

