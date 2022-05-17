ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Univ. Of Kentucky Football

By Scott Ratliff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Texas State defensive back Zion Childress has announced he will transfer to...

Satterfield clarifies comments about Saban tampering with Harrell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Note to Alabama coach Nick Saban: Louisville's Scott Satterfield didn't really mean it. In an exclusive interview with Tim Sullivan that the Courier-Journal posted on its website early Friday morning, Satterfield said he didn't intend to accuse Saban of tampering with one of his players in recent comments.
Omaha Biliew cuts Kentucky from list

It appears that one 5-star player in the class of 2023 is inching closer to a commitment, as Omaha Biliew cut his list to four on Wednesday evening. Joe Tipton of On3 was the one to report the news. Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward that plays for Link Academy, cut...
New Collegiate basketball coach excited to be back in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Collegiate announced a new boys basketball head coach this month who has ties to Louisville. Mark Lieberman was announced as the Titans' next head coach on May 5. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Logan men’s basketball signs Eastern Kentucky transfer Curt Lewis

Eastern Kentucky transfer Curt Lewis announced on Twitter Thursday that he is committing to John A. Logan men’s basketball. Lewis still has three years of college eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt year and an additional year of eligibility due to COVID. Lewis averaged 9.7 points per game and...
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The U of L baseball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 10-3 triumph over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night. The Cards kick off a monster series with Virginia on Thursday. —Jaire Alexander’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid cornerback...
Former KWC basketball standout Dallas Thornton named to Ky. Sports Hall of Fame

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball star and NCAA champion Dallas Thornton will be enshrined in the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in August. A four-year starter for Kentucky Wesleyan, Thornton started a school-record 112 consecutive games and led the Panthers to the NCAA Division II national championships in 1966 and 1968.
Kenny Payne talks about John Calipari and the UK vs. Louisville rivalry

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.
Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night. In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs. People have preserved the hail in their freezers...
The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
Best U.S. cities to live in: Where does Lexington rank?

LEXINGTON, Ky (FOX 56) — A report by U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas with the highest population in order to find which was the best to live in. Rankings were based on strength of the job market, quality of life, desirability, and value. Lexington ranked 34th for the...
WATCH | Bustling corner of downtown Lexington will have a new look

The combined season lineup features five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, one cabaret-style concert and a classic children’s show. WATCH | Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency...
‘I Be Dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Corbin area looking for motorsports trails, look no further. A new trail, named “I Be Dam”, opened recently in downtown Corbin. “We have really, in the last year or two, seen a tremendous rise in motorsports and motorsport trends,” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.
