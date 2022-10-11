Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Tue, 17 May 2022 10:11:53 -0400

Helen Jarman Holt age 91 passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022 in New Bern, NC after a short illness. She was born on October 23, 1930 in Jones County, NC to Mary Katherine Humphrey and Willie Lee Jarman. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Lee Holt; She is survived by her daughters and sons in law Catherine (Don)Sargent and Barbara (William)Adams of New Bern, NC; sons Larry Holt of New Bern and Jackie Potter of Mission Viego, CA; grandchildren Diane Adams (Sean), Marti (Mike) Saulter, Stephen (Robin) Reavis, Mathew Holt, David (Maddison) Leon, Daniel (Anna)Holt, Charity (Darren)Cayton, Larry Holt Jr., Christy and Misty Holt, Jacob Potters and Nate Potters; 11 great grandchildren; 6 Great-great grandchildren.
Comments / 0