ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Tue, 17 May 2022 10:11:53 -0400

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 17 May 2022 10:11:53 -0400: Vehicle Parking...

wfncnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfncnews.com

Town Board Whizzes Through 15-Minute Meeting

The Wake Forest Town Board meeting Tuesday night may be the shortest on record – only about 15 minutes. There was no one ready to speak about the proposed 2022-2023 town budget, and the only person signed up for public comment came in late and told the board to disregard what she was going to s… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Helen Holt – Obituary

Helen Jarman Holt age 91 passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022 in New Bern, NC after a short illness. She was born on October 23, 1930 in Jones County, NC to Mary Katherine Humphrey and Willie Lee Jarman. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Lee Holt; She is survived by her daughters and sons in law Catherine (Don)Sargent and Barbara (William)Adams of New Bern, NC; sons Larry Holt of New Bern and Jackie Potter of Mission Viego, CA; grandchildren Diane Adams (Sean), Marti (Mike) Saulter, Stephen (Robin) Reavis, Mathew Holt, David (Maddison) Leon, Daniel (Anna)Holt, Charity (Darren)Cayton, Larry Holt Jr., Christy and Misty Holt, Jacob Potters and Nate Potters; 11 great grandchildren; 6 Great-great grandchildren.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy