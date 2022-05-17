Top-seeded Braves advance to play host Faulkner

The Ottawa High School’s run to its first state tournament in 13 years was “remarkable and incredible.” The Cyclones were not to be denied, despite many obstacles. “What we have dealt with the last two weeks, even the past two days [of the tournament], has been a true testament to their toughness, focus, ability and team work is really remarkable,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said.

OTTAWA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO