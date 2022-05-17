Top-seeded Braves advance to play host Faulkner

The Ottawa High School’s run to its first state tournament in 13 years was “remarkable and incredible.” The Cyclones were not to be denied, despite many obstacles. “What we have dealt with the last two weeks, even the past two days [of the tournament], has been a true testament to their toughness, focus, ability and team work is really remarkable,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said.
A Kansas prosecutor says he wants to try four 14-year-olds as adults in the shooting death of a Missouri man. They are among six teenagers charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of 19-yearold Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Missouri.
The Ottawa Police Department and Elizabeth Layton Center have filled the positions of Crisis Co-Responder and Community Police Officer, the organizations announced Wednesday. In October 2021, OPD was awarded a federal grant of $150,000 to create the Community Policing Unit.
