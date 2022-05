Antonio Brown's playing career is in a very weird spot right now. After his epic meltdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, no one really knows what is in store for him. Sure, he is doing a lot in the music realm, but there is no real sense that he will return to the field this year. Of course, Brown still has plenty of talent, but there aren't a ton of teams rushing to take a risk on him.

