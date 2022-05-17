ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Lawton High Got A New Sign, Will The Karen’s Complain About It?

By Kelso
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If I can refresh your memory last year MacArthur High School received a new sign, a donation of sorts funded by Liberty National Bank. As such, Liberty National Bank understandably took the opportunity to place its logo on the sign in order to advertise its good deed, but the Karens of...

Life Scout working on U.S. Navy memorial project in Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Life Scout is planning a navy memorial in Elmer Thomas Park, with pieces from the USS Oklahoma City submarine at the center of the display. Life Scout Matthew Aguilar’s U.S. Navy memorial will be on the eastside of Elmer Thomas Park. Making it even more special, the anchor and chain from the USS Oklahoma City submarine, which is set to be decommissioned Friday, will be a part of the display.
PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
The Mexican Pizza is FINALLY Back at Lawton, Fort Sill Taco Bells!

The wait is FINALLY OVER, it's back! After two long years, the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell has returned!. They removed the item during the COVID-19 pandemic to slim down and speed up menu selection and preparation. Well, if you haven't heard the glorious news yet, they FINALLY brought it back! Mexican Pizza has returned to the menu at all the Lawton, Fort Sill Taco Bell restaurants. I know what I'm doing for dinner!
Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Weekend Is Fast Approaching

If you're one of those normies that always says things like "There's nothing to do in Lawton..." hold onto your butts because Oklahoma's statewide free fishing weekend is coming up quick!. Here's the thing, fishing is glorious. It's time outdoors. We're privileged with some of the prettiest lakes in the...
Gavin Freeman Set to be Oklahoma’s Next Great Walk-On

Oklahoma football has had a few good walk-ons the last several years. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the most notable among them. He won nearly every honor in 2017, including the Heisman Trophy. Lee Morris became a reliable wide receiver for Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. Connor McGinnis came aboard as a quarterback but wound up being the placekicking holder for four years and won the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award his sophomore season. Drake Stoops, another clutch receiver, will be entering his senior season this fall.
Bluepeak Breaks Ground in Lawton, Get Ready for Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet!

Earlier this morning Bluepeak broke ground in Lawton, Fort Sill out on the west side, near the corner of Cache Road and 82nd Street. The open field between Academy Sports and Classic Chevrolet. Get ready for high-speed fiber optic internet in Lawton, OK! Work will begin immediately and they hope to start servicing customers with up to 5-GB internet by this Fall. Looking forward to it and Bluepeak's lightning-fast speeds.
Petsmart Is hosting A Pet Adoption Event Saturday In Lawton

Since National Rescue Dog Day is on a Friday in 2022 (5/20/22), the Comanche County Humane Society is hooking up with the Lawton Petsmart to host an adoption event on Saturday (5/20/22) from 10 AM-3 PM. When I was little, all I wanted in life was a dog. My mother...
Who Has The Best Margarita In Lawton – Fort Sill?

Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite in Lawton - Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
Lawton hopes to attract defense contractors with innovation park

The Lawton Central Mall sits in the center of a sunken concrete parking lot, its drab exterior marred by the shadowed outline of store signs that were taken down as shops left the facility. On its west side, where Sears used to be, a white canvas draped along the external wall creates a sharp contrast. It reads “FISTA Innovation Park.” The space is slated to be the future home of the Fires…
Lawton’s Central (Mall) Plaza To Get An Ice Skating Rink For Summer

For the last sixteen months, the citizens of Lawton have wondered what the city had planned for saving or revitalizing the mall the city council secretly purchased with promised road money. While we all have high hopes for the success of FISTA, which has been an underwhelming and costly burden so far, there's still a possibility that the dying mall could once again become THE place in town to be.
Yukon principal ready for ‘big leap’

With 24 years of service at one school, Principal Scott Hein was thinking he might finish his career in the same building he started his public education career. Then an opportunity presented itself to lead a neighborhood school across from Yukon City Park – Shedeck Elementary. Hein will sorely...
USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
