It’s almost easy to forget that Cody Bellinger was a first baseman for a decent chunk of time. When he came up with the Dodgers, it was to replace an injured Adrian Gonzalez at first. But 5 years later, Bellinger is making a name for himself defensively in the outfield. And there are very few around the league that can cover ground as he does.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO