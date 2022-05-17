Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson to stay in draft, hire agent

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson will reportedly hire an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Robinson declared for the NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline on April 24 while maintaining the option to return to school. He will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent, ending his time with the Bulldogs.

The 7-footer was named to the All-Mountain West first team after averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal in 36 games. He became the third Bulldogs player to earn first-team honors since the program joined the Mountain West in 2012.

Robinson is not projected to be selected by most mock drafts but will be among the prospects participating in the combine this week in Chicago, Illinois. He will have the opportunity to improve his stock in interviews and on-court workouts in front of teams.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

