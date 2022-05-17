ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson to stay in draft, hire agent

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xqu1_0fh5CsTt00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson will reportedly hire an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Robinson declared for the NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline on April 24 while maintaining the option to return to school. He will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent, ending his time with the Bulldogs.

The 7-footer was named to the All-Mountain West first team after averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal in 36 games. He became the third Bulldogs player to earn first-team honors since the program joined the Mountain West in 2012.

Robinson is not projected to be selected by most mock drafts but will be among the prospects participating in the combine this week in Chicago, Illinois. He will have the opportunity to improve his stock in interviews and on-court workouts in front of teams.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

GM Rafael Stone Believes Rockets Are In Great State With No. 3 Pick

HOUSTON — The NBA draft season is now in full swing. The NBA revealed the order of the 2022 NBA Draft Tuesday afternoon during the lottery in Chicago. The Houston Rockets fell short of the top overall selection for the second consecutive year by obtaining the No. 3 pick. The Orlando Magic won the lottery for the first time since 2004.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: What the Tar Heels plan in the transfer portal means

The college basketball transfer portal has taken over the offseason the past two seasons and that has translated into not only spending a great deal of time recruiting from high school, but also out of the portal in order to get an instant impact player. For the UNC basketball program, the addition of Brady Manek last season proved just that and is an example of how to use the portal correctly. But, not every team uses it the same way. Some teams load up on transfers while others pick and choose very specific pieces to finish the roster puzzle. Either way, every...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Drafts#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy