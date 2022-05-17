ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time does the 2022 NBA draft lottery start?

By Nick Schwartz
 2 days ago
The 2022 NBA draft class is full of potential stars, and on Tuesday night ahead of Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series, the lottery order will be set.

For the fourth consecutive draft since the NBA changed the lottery system in 2019, the teams with the three worst records in the league will have an equal chance at the coveted No. 1 selection.

The Rockets (20-62), Magic (22-60) and Pistons (23-59) all have a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick, and each team has a 52.1% chance to land within the top four.

Fans of the Thunder, Pacers, Blazers and Kings could be celebrating on Tuesday night, though, as each of those teams has at least a 7.5% chance to pick at No. 1.

The 2022 NBA draft lottery will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream the lottery on fubo.tv.

