Greenville, OH

Beanz Buttercream holds ribbon cutting at new location

By Tammy Watts
Daily Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, 180 E. Third Street in Greenville, on May 16. The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Greenville City officials were on hand, along with approximately 50 customers, eager to tour the new...

www.dailyadvocate.com

dayton.com

Beavercreek pizza shop finds ‘perfect match’ in new owners

A Beavercreek pizza shop well known in the area for community outreach and daily specials has a new set of owners. Amy and Michael Jones have officially taken over ownership of the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, located at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road, as of Wednesday, May 18. “It’s been really exciting,”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Lima News

Sample food, drinks during ‘Taste of Wapakoneta’

WAPAKONETA — Taste of Wapakoneta starts at 5 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Twelve Oak Boutique, 22 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. A ticket provides a passport to stroll through downtown Wapakoneta and receive a sample when visiting participating food and beverage stops. Tickets are $30 each via bit.ly/3Mp4xIj. All...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Daily Advocate

Garst G.A.L.A. for the win

DARKE COUNTY — Are you ready for some FUN? The Garst G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is planned to be a FUNdraiser. You can begin the fun with bidding on varied items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over a two-week timeframe, purchasing 50/50 tickets with a minimum prize payout of $250, and buying (and popping) a balloon to see the prize.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The JoJo McZunk Band, formerly known as Forty Acre from St. Marys, will kick off the Party in the Park Summer Concert Series in Downtown Wapakoneta’s Heritage Park. It’s a free event and a sure-fire way to kick off your weekend the right way. Family Movie Night: ‘Sing...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

New chicken restaurant to close Springfield location

A chicken restaurant that opened in Springfield in March has announced it will close this month due to increase in costs and inconsistent foot traffic. Chicka Wing, located at 1875 S. Limestone St., is planning to shutter the doors of its Springfield location on Saturday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

Restaurant that took over Rookwood Don Pablo's opening second location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Florida-based restaurant group that just opened its first location in the former Don Pablo's in Norwood's Rookwood this month already has plans for a second Cincinnati-area eatery. Ford's Garage, which opened in Rookwood on May 5, has purchased the former Tilted Kilt at 4911...
CINCINNATI, OH
Urbana Citizen

Balloon Fest to be held Sept. 9-10

Planning for The Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair has begun. The event is returning to Grimes Field on Sept. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. each day. Ticket prices are $3 for adults and $1 for children. Mark your calendar for a family event that has something for everyone.
URBANA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Farmer’s market opens May 28

SIDNEY — It’s time for the return of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market. Sidney Alive announced the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market will return to the Shelby County courtsquare on May 28. The market will run every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. The market will end the 2022 season on Oct. 15 with the Boos & Brews Festival.
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Darke County Special Olympics hosts 44th annual event

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Special Olympics Track and Field Day welcomed back hundreds of school-aged special needs athletes from surrounding Darke County schools. Student athletes, numerous volunteers and awards presenters, as well as countless spectators gathered at The Jennings Center Track and Field Complex next to Greenville High School on Friday, May 13, to participate in the 44th year of the annual event.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Point Pleasant Register

Dinner cruise tickets now on sale

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant River Museum has announced plans for a dinner cruise on July 25 aboard the Belle of Cincinnati. The Dinner Cruise will include a full band set to sail on July 25 from Point Pleasant. The benefits of this cruise will support the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Sidney Daily News

City officially welcomes SEMCORP to Sidney

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney officially welcomed and thanked SEMCORP Advanced Materials Group representatives for choosing Sidney to be the home of its next manufacturing facility during a special Sidney City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. The facility will make separator film, a key component in batteries for electric...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Youth for Christ Golf Classic seeking more participants

DARKE COUNTY — Maybe it will be you! For the past 31 summers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic, but so far, no one has. This year, a brand new Ford Focus awaits the person that hits a hole-in-one on hole 17. Perhaps, finally, you could be the one to drive it home!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Winans expanding footprint in Piqua with addition of coffee-roasting facility

Winans Chocolates + Coffees is adding 6,000-square-foot building next to its Piqua production facility that will serve as a coffee-roasting facility. The expansion project at 222 Spring Street is expected to create six new jobs and represents a capital investment of more than $600,000. JobsOhio awarded the project a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

From the farm to the plate

VERSAILLES — Roughly 700 elementary school students in the region spent their Friday learning all the ins and outs of agriculture as part of the 2022 Versailles Farm Day. Farm Day was first organized in 1974, for the purpose of educating students in Versailles about the importance of the agriculture industry and how their food makes it to their plate. Over the years, Farm Day expanded its reach to include students from Shelby and Miami counties in expanding their agricultural education. On May 13, roughly 700 students from Versailles Elementary, Ansonia Elementary, Franklin Monroe Elementary, Russia Elementary, Covington Elementary, Holy Angels Elementary schools and some homeschooled students attended the 2022 Farm Day, held at Ryan and Krista Schmitmeyer’s farm in Versailles.
VERSAILLES, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Food Producer Announces $100M Fort Wayne Facility

A New Jersey-based food producer has announced plans to invest $100 million to build a facility in Fort Wayne and create 100 jobs over the next two years. Do Good Foods takes unused foods such as produce from grocery stores and converts it into animal feed, which is then fed to chickens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

Energizing and excellent entertainment!

Symphony orchestras are often derogatorily described as being boring and only suitable for octogenarians. I wholeheartedly oppose that description every time it is spouted, and challenge anyone to continue to believe in the accuracy of those words after attending the Toledo Symphony Orchestra concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28; this performance by TSO will close Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2021-2022 “Re: Vision” Artists Series season with an exclamation point. Anyone leaving this program still holding such a stodgy opinion should truly have their pulse and/or sanity checked!
DARKE COUNTY, OH

