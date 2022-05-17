Beanz Buttercream holds ribbon cutting at new location

DARKE COUNTY — Maybe it will be you! For the past 31 summers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic, but so far, no one has. This year, a brand new Ford Focus awaits the person that hits a hole-in-one on hole 17. Perhaps, finally, you could be the one to drive it home!

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO