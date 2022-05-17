Pennsylvania Primary: Kathy Barnette votes in Huntingdon Valley as Senate race heats up

Eyes across the country are on the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey.

"It's your civic duty. You have to vote, and I'm very disappointed when people don't vote," said Herb Kaufman of Lower Moreland, as he arrived at Huntingdon Valley Library to cast his ballot.

"Pennsylvania obviously is very hot, topical right now, getting national coverage," said voter Allen Hornblum.

Among the Republicans for Senate, there is a three-way battle with Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, and David McCormick.

McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran, held a late-night rally on Monday in Canonsburg.

"I think it was always going to be a really high-profile race, and I always thought it was going to be close at the end, and part of the reason is that there's a huge part of the electorate that's undecided," said McCormick.

Oz voted on Tuesday morning.

The TV doctor was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who called into a rally in Blue Bell on Monday night to reiterate his support.

"I just cast a vote for myself, which is not a humble thing to do, but I'm humbly asking all of Pennsylvanians to do- vote for someone that they know will win in the general election," Oz told ABC News.

But some Republicans are not convinced.

"The Senate, I think Oz has too much Hollywood stuff," said voter Andrew Krick.

"I did vote for Trump, but he seemed to be endorsing candidates I don't really care for right now," added Krick.

Barnette, who voted in Huntingdon Valley on Tuesday morning, has seen a late surge.

"I'm feeling really good. I'm feeling really good that it's in the hands of Pennsylvanians," said Barnette on her way in to vote.

Barnette has repeated false claims the 2020 election was stolen. In recent days, pictures have emerged of Barnette apparently marching near members of the Proud Boys on January 6, 2021.

Barnette did not answer our question on whether she has any connection to the Proud Boys.

For the Democrats, Lt. Governor John Fetterman is leading in the polls over Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Alex Khalil in the primary for U.S. Senate.

Fetterman had a minor stroke on Friday and remains in the hospital, unable to attend his election night party in Pittsburgh.

Fetterman is expected to make a full recovery.