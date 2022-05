Indiana Borough Police released more information regarding an incident that occurred on October 3, 2021. On that date, officers were called to the 200 block of West Avenue after a report of robbery from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers talked with the victim identified only as a 18-year-old IUP student, and he said that he had parked his car in the south lot along 220 West Avenue when three black men approached his car. He reported that the shortest suspect opened the driver door and asked the student for his keys while showing him that he had a handgun on him. The car was found a few days later in Philadelphia.

