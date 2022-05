COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers passed many education bills this year that are now law. Here's a breakdown of how the new laws affect students and their schools. One of the new laws requires schools to give many teachers 30-minute breaks each day. "For far too long, too many elementary and special education teachers in South Carolina haven’t had a single moment without direct supervisory duty of students, meaning they didn’t have time to eat lunch, they didn’t even have time to go to the restroom,” explained Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association. The new break-time law will change that.

