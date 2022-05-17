Jets at the Worlds - Day 5

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Oilers in Game 1. "The best part is watching the players. Those breaks between series'. You want them to have their break, right, because there's always some mental and physical (fatigue), so there's some re-group there. And guys that are banged up, you want them to get as much time as you can. But then when you get closer to the game, then you start seeing how guys react differently. That's kind of the fun part. You learn lots about your players. Both teams got a lot of guys that haven't been in the second round or won second rounds, so you see they handle it, too."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO