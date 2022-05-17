ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets at the Worlds - Day 5

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEhlers scores first of tournament in Danish win over Italy. Nikolaj Ehlers was the lone member of the Winnipeg Jets in action on Day 5 at the IIHF World Hockey Championship on Tuesday, as his Denmark team was looking to get back in the win column against Italy. DENMARK...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Oilers see lots of room for improvement after loss to Flames in Game 1

CALGARY, Alberta -- Jay Woodcroft said it at least four times, in some shape or form, during his postgame press conference. "We scored six goals on the Calgary Flames, in their building, on their starting goalie," the Edmonton Oilers coach said. "That should be enough. That should be enough to win the game."
NHL
NHL

'Our Guys Believed It'

It's no secret that Colorado Avalanche keep finding ways to win. The team is now 5-0 in the postseason after executing a 3-2 thrilling overtime victory on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their Second Round series of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues. It was...
DENVER, CO
NHL

World Championship Recap: May 18 | BLOG

Several Devils teammates face-off in Wednesday's Men's World Championship action. It was a battle of Devils teammates with Tomas Tatar and Slovakia taking on Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Hischier and Switzerland. For more on Tuesday's Men's Worlds action, click here. SWITZERLAND 5, SLOVAKIA 3. Slovakia: Tomas Tatar. Switzerland: Nico Hischier, Jonas...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

'Quest For The Stanley Cup' returns for seventh season

Seven-part, behind-the-scenes documentary series on playoffs debuts May 27. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the playoffs and the road to the Stanley Cup in the newest edition of "Quest for the Cup" on ESPN+ on May 27. 01:00 •. "Quest For The Stanley Cup" will return for its seventh season,...
NHL
NHL

Slavin Named Lady Byng Trophy Finalist

Looks to become second defenseman to win award in consecutive years. RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been selected as one of the three finalists for the 2021-22 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player who best combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of playing ability. Slavin became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to win the award last season, and he looks to join Red Kelly (Detroit, 1952-53 and 1953-54) as the second NHL blueliner to win the award in consecutive seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Flames renew Battle of Alberta

First series between provincial rivals since 1991; Hurricanes aim for fifth straight home win. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There are two playoff games scheduled for Tuesday, the 18th day of the postseason and the first day of the second round.
HOCKEY
NHL

3 Keys: Oilers at Flames, Game 1 of Western Second Round

Draisaitl's impact pivotal for Edmonton; Calgary must harness emotions, avoid penalties. The Battle of Alberta will resume when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Edmonton and Calgary each advanced in seven games in the first...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GUYS REACT DIFFERENTLY'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Oilers in Game 1. "The best part is watching the players. Those breaks between series'. You want them to have their break, right, because there's always some mental and physical (fatigue), so there's some re-group there. And guys that are banged up, you want them to get as much time as you can. But then when you get closer to the game, then you start seeing how guys react differently. That's kind of the fun part. You learn lots about your players. Both teams got a lot of guys that haven't been in the second round or won second rounds, so you see they handle it, too."
NHL
NHL

2021-22 LA Kings Season By The Numbers

99 points in the regular season, career highs, century mark milestones and more depicting the Kings successful season. Entering the season, few external predictions had the Kings in a playoff spot after 82 games. Internal expectations were different, with playoff hockey not just a goal but an expectation. Eight months later, the Kings met that expectation, as they earned a postseason berth for the first time in four seasons, accumulating 99 points and finishing third in the Pacific Division. Having exceeded expectations outside the organization, and met those within it, the Kings pushed the second-seeded Edmonton Oilers to a Game 7 before they were eliminated in Round 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE CHEERING HIM ON'

Tkachuk records special message for young Oilers fan battling cancer. Ben is a young Oilers fan who is currently battling brain cancer. While we might be opposite sides of the battle ON the ice, we've been inspired by Ben's courage and strength. Matthew and the entire Flames family is rooting for you!
HOCKEY
NHL

Game Preview: Oilers at Flames (Game 2)

The Oilers look to tighten up defensively in Game 2 of their second round playoff series against the Flames. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers play Game 2 of their second round playoff series at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday against the Calgary Flames. You can...
NHL
Sports
NHL

Joel Armia collects assist in shootout loss

MONTREAL -- Joel Armia collected an assist in FInland's 3-2 shootout loss to the Swedes at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday. The veteran winger also registered three shots on goal in 15:20 of ice time. With the victory, Sweden (3-1-0-0, 11 points) now sits atop Group B. Finland (3-0-1-0,...
NHL
NHL

Flames blow-four goal lead, recover to defeat Oilers in Game 1

CALGARY -- Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames, who blew a four-goal lead before recovering for a 9-6 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. "Probably our worst game of the playoffs so far,"...
NHL
NHL

FLAMESTV PODCAST - FLAMES FALL IN GAME 2

Brendan Parker and Tim Hunter break down a 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Brendan Parker and Flames alumnus Tim Hunter break down a 5-3 loss in Game 2, with post-game comments from Noah Hanifin, Tyler Toffoli, Connor McDavid and Head Coach Darryl Sutter. SAY WHAT: 'THAT CAN'T HAPPEN'. What was...
NHL
NHL

Extra, Extra

Kraken center Morgan Geekie was a notably hard worker on training ice all season. It paid dividends, like this month's chance to play for Canada at the World Championships. Kraken fans who attended open practices at Kraken Community Iceplex during the inaugural season likely noticed Morgan Geekie staying on the ice later than most of his teammates. He might have been taking extra faceoffs (typically against veteran Riley Sheahan) and almost always would collect a bunch of pucks to work on his shot.
NHL
NHL

Second-Round Seriousness

As Florida looks to get past Cup champ Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers challenge favorite Carolina in the Eastern Conference, John Forslund will be on the call. As the Stanley Cup Playoffs roll into the second round, Kraken play-by-play announcer John Forslund will be behind the microphone for a pair of Eastern Conference games this weekend. He is working Game 2 between the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, Friday, then Game 3 of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers Sunshine State showdown in Tampa Bay.
NHL
NHL

Smith to start Game 2 for Oilers against Flames after being pulled

Smith, who was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first 6:05 of Game 1, a 9-6 loss here Wednesday, said he's mindful that he can't change the past. "I wasn't very good [at shaking off bad games] earlier on in my career and that's probably why I bounced around a little bit," Smith said Thursday. "The experience helps. You can't take it back, what's happened in the past. I could sit here and boo-hoo myself but there's nothing I can do about it now. All you can do is think about what happens next."
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Nurse named finalist for King Clancy Trophy

EDMONTON, AB - Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2021‑22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Friday morning. The annual award is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community" with Nurse joined by Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban as finalists.
NHL

