Jets at the Worlds - Day 5

99 points in the regular season, career highs, century mark milestones and more depicting the Kings successful season. Entering the season, few external predictions had the Kings in a playoff spot after 82 games. Internal expectations were different, with playoff hockey not just a goal but an expectation. Eight months later, the Kings met that expectation, as they earned a postseason berth for the first time in four seasons, accumulating 99 points and finishing third in the Pacific Division. Having exceeded expectations outside the organization, and met those within it, the Kings pushed the second-seeded Edmonton Oilers to a Game 7 before they were eliminated in Round 1.
