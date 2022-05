The Ohio State softball team couldn’t quite complete the journey to cap off a Big Ten tournament title, but it did receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. And who will the Buckeyes be playing? OSU will be the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville regional with No. 1 seed Tennessee, Oregon State, and Campbell in the four-team pod. Of places to go, you have to believe the Buckeyes stand a better chance of advancing through Knoxville than many other locations it could have been sent to.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO