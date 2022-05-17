ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Why Coins Are Sometimes Placed on Gravestones of U.S. Veterans

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxRZ8_0fh4zkLP00
Chris Reed

This is very interesting.

If you ever visit a graveyard and see coins on a headstone, please leave them there and do not take them.

You may be asking, then why are there coins on some headstones?

Well, the short answer is that they have been put there by some to let family members of the deceased know who has visited.

If you come across a gravesite with coins on it, chances are the person who is laid to rest there is a U.S. Veteran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1bt1_0fh4zkLP00
Getty Images

The coins each have a meaning as to who came by to pay their respects.

According to Snopes, " Leaving a penny at the grave means simply that you visited. A nickel indicates that you and the deceased trained at boot camp together, while a dime means you served with him in some capacity. By leaving a quarter at the grave, you are telling the family that you were with the soldier when he was killed."

I bring this up because soon we will honor and recognize Memorial Day and many may be visiting graveyards across the country. And yes, that includes many veterans.

Again, please leave the coins as is on the gravesites so that family members know and see who may have come by their loved one's final resting place.

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

The Special Meanings Behind Coins Left on the Gravestones of Fallen Soldiers

Despite the first official day of summer not happening until sometime in mid-to-late June (usually around the 21st), Memorial Day Weekend has come to be viewed as the start of summer. Most of us get the luxury of enjoying a three-day weekend, so we plan cookouts and get-togethers with friends and family as our thoughts turn to being outside to enjoy the warmer weather. While that's all well and good, it often overshadows the real reason for the holiday. It's the one military veterans will never forget. Honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

Ancient Roman Statue Found For Sale in Texas Goodwill

If you were thinking about buying an artifact that dated back to the time of ancient Rome, how would you go about purchasing it? Every once in a while, a major auction house will hold some sort of event at which rare artifacts are up for sale. But as it turns out, every once in a while your local Goodwill might end up with a really great deal on an ancient artifact.
AUSTIN, TX
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Coins
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Army In History

China has an army of two million people today. That might be considered small because its population is 1.4 billion people. India, with about the same population has 1.45 million people in its military. By comparison to these, the U.S. number of people in the military is fairly small at 1.39 million, the third largest […]
MILITARY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy