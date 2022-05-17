Why Coins Are Sometimes Placed on Gravestones of U.S. Veterans

Chris Reed

This is very interesting.

If you ever visit a graveyard and see coins on a headstone, please leave them there and do not take them.

You may be asking, then why are there coins on some headstones?

Well, the short answer is that they have been put there by some to let family members of the deceased know who has visited.

If you come across a gravesite with coins on it, chances are the person who is laid to rest there is a U.S. Veteran.

Getty Images

The coins each have a meaning as to who came by to pay their respects.

According to Snopes, " Leaving a penny at the grave means simply that you visited. A nickel indicates that you and the deceased trained at boot camp together, while a dime means you served with him in some capacity. By leaving a quarter at the grave, you are telling the family that you were with the soldier when he was killed."

I bring this up because soon we will honor and recognize Memorial Day and many may be visiting graveyards across the country. And yes, that includes many veterans.

Again, please leave the coins as is on the gravesites so that family members know and see who may have come by their loved one's final resting place.