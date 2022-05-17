ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

South Louisiana Pair “Caught in the Act” of Stealing Catalytic Converter

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmhLG_0fh4yf2P00
Brandon Comeaux

Some people will do anything to steal catalytic converters.

Such is the case of a Dequincy man and a Crowley woman who Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says were "caught in the act" by his deputies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BED6X_0fh4yf2P00
Man Holding Catalytic Converter, Youtube via Roadshow

What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

You can learn more about catalytic converters by watching the VIDEO BELOW by Roadshow:

South Louisiana Pair Fails To Fool The Cops

Around midnight on Friday, Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies on patrol say they noticed two vehicles on the side of Highway 90 near Ebenezer Road. One of the vehicles was occupied. As the deputy stopped to check on the situation, the deputy says one of the people gave an alias name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE2BC_0fh4yf2P00
Brandon Comeauxc

Then, the deputy noticed an electric saw on the passenger floor board.

That's when things became even more suspicious and the deputy says the pair had pulled over to steal the catalytic converter from the disabled vehicle. A search of the suspects' vehicle turned up additional burglary tools and a small amount of drugs.

The pair of alleged would-be catalytic converter thieves have been charged with the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qch38_0fh4yf2P00
CHET ALLEN MILLER, mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

39-year-old Chet Allen Miller of Dequincy

  • Criminal Conspiracy
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Possession of Tools used for a Crime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btGbC_0fh4yf2P00
MONA LYNN AUBE, mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriffs Office

57-year-old Mona L. Aube of Crowley

  • Possession of Tools used for a Crime
  • Criminal Conspiracy
  • Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

Both were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail

10 Louisiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking

12 Ways to Help Your Air Conditioner Cool Your Home Better

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 20, 2022, that on May 13, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit Detectives received a report regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from a parking lot on Old Spanish Trail in Westlake. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect entered the fenced-in parking lot where employees park and removed the victim’s catalytic converter. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Patrick D. Pierce, 46, of Westlake, Louisiana, after further investigation with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Hammond teenager charged after caught stealing in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested on multiple drug charges

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrest of Dwayne Tullier, 51, of Plaquemine. The items below were seized during the arrest. The 51-year old man is facing these charges:. Possession of Schedule I narcotics. Possession of Schedule II narcotics. Possession of Schedule...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 20, 2022, that on May 19, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 (Airline Highway) near Windsor Street in Laplace. Dave Walker, 45, of Laplace, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Crime Stoppers#Drugs#Property Crime#South Louisiana#Fox 8#Acadia Parish Sheriff
maggrand.com

Louisiana deputies search for alcohol thief

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish. Investigators say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor. Anyone with information...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Person sought for robbery at Kingsville Circle K

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for the robbery of the Circle K gas station in the Kingsville area on May 19. PPD said the robbery occurred around 1 a.m. The suspect entered the gas station...
PINEVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Acadia Parish Resident Wants Their Stuff Back

Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items. There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 fugitives

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department. Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.
EUNICE, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Authorities seek public’s assistance in identifying three individuals who stole a box containing 25 cartons of cigarettes and cigars

Ascension Parish, LA – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, three unidentified individuals reportedly entered a store along Highway 74 in Geismar and stole a box containing 25 cartons of cigarettes and cigars valued at approximately $1,099. APSO officials said that anyone with information that could help...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

How the Police Memorial Fest Will Help Families of Fallen Local Officers

If you support law enforcement and their families, then there is an event that you should not miss this Saturday in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Funds raised by Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas' Police Memorial Fest will raise money so that the families of slain law enforcement officers can travel to Washington D.C. for the annual "Honoring the Fallen" Ceremony.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

5/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Colston Jacques Blanchard, 19, 421 W. School St. ‚ possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); two counts drug possession. Bond: $9,000. Christopher Charles Heape, 39, 2921 Weil Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Raleigh James...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Motorcyclist Involved in High Speed Chase Succumbs to Injuries

On May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish that claimed the life of 27-year-old John Blake Baldwin of Sulphur. LA. The preliminary investigation revealed Troopers observed...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy