2022 Sidewalk Sale & Street Festival

West Falls, NY could be the ideal location to raise a family in Western New York and if you have the money and want a spectacular home, this is it!. Take a look at 7956 Ellicott Road in West Falls! It is just outside of one of the most popular towns and villages in the area. East Aurora could be the hottest and best real estate market in the 716! This house/mansion has enough space and land where you may never have to leave! Set on just under 20 acres, it is ideal for those who love to be outdoors and live in luxury. And, it may have the best spiral staircase that you have ever seen.

WEST FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO