East Aurora, NY

2022 Sidewalk Sale & Street Festival

 3 days ago

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join us for the 53rd Annual Sidewalk Sale & Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m....

spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This June

Best Things to Do Guides, City Guide, Live Music, Music, Nightlife, Things to Do. Some months of live music are packed with massive acts, and some months have more randos than a Tuesday night at the Old Pink. June 2022 is the latter. Have you ever wanted to see Shaquille...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Popular Concert Series Officially Postpones Summer Season

MAYVILLE – A popular summertime concert series on Chautauqua Lake has officially postponed their season, after relocating from Mayville’s Lakeside Park. Earlier this year, the Chautauqua Lake Pops announced their plan to relocate out of the Village of Mayville. The reason? Officials cite the lack of cooperation, trust,...
MAYVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Music Festival Guide For Summer 2022 In Western New York

The Hamburg Music Festival is coming up in a few days and among the full day of great LIVE entertainment, you can see Strictly Hip perform to close out the event. There are some other incredible music festivals on the calendar this summer! The East Aurora Music Fest makes a return this year as well. On June 11th, one of the best villages in New York State comes alive with great live music!
HAMBURG, NY
City
East Aurora, NY
Society
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Planning Commission Reviews Tim Hortons Site Plan

The Jamestown Planning Commission reviewed an initial site plan for a new Tim Horton’s on Washington Street. Franchise Owner Blake Tarana said the 880 square foot building at 1515 Washington Street will be the first of its kind in the United States as a drive-thru only store. The site will feature a double drive-thru, a walk-up window, and some outdoor patio seating.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Million Dollar Dream Home For Sale In West Falls

West Falls, NY could be the ideal location to raise a family in Western New York and if you have the money and want a spectacular home, this is it!. Take a look at 7956 Ellicott Road in West Falls! It is just outside of one of the most popular towns and villages in the area. East Aurora could be the hottest and best real estate market in the 716! This house/mansion has enough space and land where you may never have to leave! Set on just under 20 acres, it is ideal for those who love to be outdoors and live in luxury. And, it may have the best spiral staircase that you have ever seen.
WEST FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Who Remembers This Old Restaurant in Amherst?

Living in South Buffalo is pretty cool. There are a few bars within walking distance from my place, it has amazing food, and it's a short drive to either downtown Buffalo, as well as suburbs such as West Seneca, Lackawanna and Orchard Park. However, while I live in South Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Soon: Lime House – Hamburg

Coming Soon: We are excited to announce that another Lime House is open soon friends. Stay Tune. We can’t wait to meet our new South town friends.
HAMBURG, NY
#Elm Riley
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Apple Orchard Closing For Good In Western New York

Apple picking is huge in New York State. We look forward to it every year. But it looks like last season may have been the last for this farm in North Collins. Like many other families in Western New York, we started to go to Stonehill Orchard when our kids were little. They had smaller trees so the kids were able to fully participate and help us fill our bags. Their apples were so good and there were so many of them that sometimes we would plan for a full day to pick and it would only take us a couple minutes to find a full bushel of incredible apples.
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Kayak Launch + Ice Cream Shop Opening in Buffalo, New York

Are you looking to really get the kayaks going this year? Maybe you're ready to explore a new area and try out a new ice cream place. There is going to be a brand new, fun spot in Buffalo coming this summer! The Seven Seas' South End Marina is right across from the South Buffalo Lighthouse and will have a brand new ice cream location, snack shop, and kayak launch that you will be able to utilize.
BUFFALO, NY
Festival
Retail
Society
96.1 The Breeze

This is The Worst Stretch of Southwestern Blvd.

Growing up in the northtowns, it was common for me to spend so much time around Niagara Falls Blvd. I grew up near E. Robinson Rd. near Sweet Home and Niagara Falls Blvd., and I can't even guess the amount of hours and days I spent in the first 20 years of my life stuck in traffic between E. Robinson and Sheridan Dr. on Niagara Falls Blvd.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Book Release: Buffalo Radio

When you think back to the golden days of Buffalo radio, what comes to mind? Even more than what comes to mind, who comes to mind? There were so many memorable radio personalities in those days, partly because of their larger-than-life personalities, and partially because radio was where it was at.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton mayor announces resignation

The mayor of the village of Brocton has announced that he is stepping down because of health issues. Mayor Art Miller announced his resignation during Wednesday evening's Village Board meeting, according to the Observer. Deputy Mayor Craig Miller will take over the duties until a replacement for Art Miller is named.
BROCTON, NY

