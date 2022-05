The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ham sold at Walmart. The ready-to-eat ham is getting called out because the meat isn’t fully cooked—and thus, not really ready-to-eat—due to underprocessing. The FSIS issued the alert to make sure people who have the ham at home avoid eating it. A recall, however, was not “requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for customers to purchase.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO