Pittsburgh, PA

Rickard Rakell Hopes to Stay With Penguins

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

Rickard Rakell wants his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins to continue.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins made a move with the Anaheim Ducks to acquire Rickard Rakell during the 2021-2022 season. After sending two players and a second-round pick, Pittsburgh got a forward that added four goals and nine assists to their total.

Now, they must decide if a future with the Penguins is something they can make happen for the 29-year-old.

Speaking at locker clean out day, Rakell expressed that he hopes to land a new deal with Pittsburgh.

"It was a great experience for me," Rakell told media. "I've learned a lot from a lot of players and coaches here. This team has a lot of potential. This is definitely a place I would like to come back to - where I think I can take my game to the next level."

Rakell left during the first game of the opening round series with the New York Rangers, and did not return until Game 7. He is one of many big name free agents, including Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang who are looking for new contracts.

"I know this organization has a lot of free agents to take care of," Rakell said. "From my standpoint, I'm just going to see what happens. I haven't put that much thought into it yet. ... But like I said, this is a team and a place I really want to come back to."

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

