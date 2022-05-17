Bryan Rust Looking for Reasonable Contract With Penguins

Bryan Rust isn't looking to "rob" the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have a number of free agents they need to discuss futures with, and amongst them is Bryan Rust.

Rust, 30, has played the last eight seasons in Pittsburgh and will enter his most unknown offseason yet. While the Penguins try to figure out the future of players like Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and others, Rust is simply looking to make sure he's in the mix of conversations.

"I'm not looking to rob anyone, I just want what I deem is fair. A reasonable contract," Rust told media. "I think and I hope. I'd like to think something is going to get worked out here."

Rust said there has not been very extensive talks between he and the Penguins about a new contract, but hopes those conversations grow in the coming weeks.

And heading into those talks, Rust's family is his top priority.

"I think for me, it’s getting to a point where I feel like I’ve gotten what I’ve earned and what I’m worth," Rust said.

