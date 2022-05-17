ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Academy Star Charlie Savage Trains With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alan Bince
Manchester United academy talent Charlie Savage trained with the first team on Tuesday. The training session witnessed the return of key players Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United's season finale will take place at Selhurst Park against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace. Ralf Rangnic will be hoping to finish his spell as the club's interim manager on a positive note. The ex-Leipzig Sporting Director will join the Austrian National team as their new manager.

Charlie Savage was drafted into the training squad ahead of the final game due to the absence of Shola Shoretire and the shortage of multiple players due to injuries. The 19-year-old has displayed an impressive spell in the youth ranks.

The Welsh Under-19 international trained together with Manchester United's No.7 and legend Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Palace game. In 2009, Charlie Savage's father Robbie Savage played against Cristiano in the Premier League.

The young Welshman made his Manchester United debut this season along with his colleague from the academy setup, Zidane Iqbal. The game against Young Boys in December was a tremendous moment for both these players in terms of getting an ultimate experience on the European stage.

