ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

I strength train or cycle 4 times a week and want to gain muscle and energy. A dietitian said to eat more carbs and fats.

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbDVa_0fh4unfh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gpVI_0fh4unfh00
Adding a fat source, such as dressing or cheese, to a salad will give you more energy.

Getty

  • A 32-year-old woman submitted an average day of eating to be reviewed for Insider's Nutrition Clinic .
  • She told Insider she wants to gain muscle and energy, and start long-distance running again.
  • A dietitian said she probably isn't eating enough, and should eat more carbs and fats in particular.
  • If you'd like to have your diet reviewed by an expert, fill out this form .
  • The advice in this article isn't a substitute for a professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

Amy, 32, submitted her eating routine to Insider's Nutrition Clinic, where qualified dietitians and nutritionists offer advice on readers' eating habits.

She told Insider her goals are to "gain muscle, have more energy, and get back into running long distance."

Amy said she's a teacher who works 7.30 A.M to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday and does strength training or cycling for an hour three to four times a week. She hikes or works out on the weekends too, she said.

Registered dietitian Alix Turoff reviewed what Amy eats in a day and told Insider it seems she's under-eating, which will make it very hard to build muscle and will also leave her low on energy.

Based on the food journal she provided, Amy's average intake is 1,350 calories, 110g protein, 150g carbs, 20g fiber, and 35g fat, Turoff said.

The average woman is advised to eat 2,000 calories per day, and considering Amy is very active, it's likely she is in an energy deficit, which is not conducive to muscle gain, fueling long runs, or feeling energized, Turoff said.

"If her goal is to gain muscle, she'd have to be eating in a calorie surplus and depending on her height and weight, she's likely eating in a calorie deficit which would mean she's eating for weight loss," Turoff said.

She advised Amy to use an online calculator to estimate her maintenance calorie needs, and then strive to eat 250 calories above that every day.

Amy has a smoothie for breakfast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vtbef_0fh4unfh00
You can make a green smoothie more substantial by adding more avocado or nut butter.

Getty

Amy's go-to breakfast is a smoothie made from a 1/4 of an avocado, two servings of fruit (such as berries, pineapple, mango or banana), one serving of spinach, two scoops of collagen protein powder, and water.

To make her smoothie more energizing, Turoff said Amy could add some oats, and more avocado or nut butter — this would provide more carbs and fat, which provide energy.

"1/4 avocado is a great source of healthy fat but she could benefit from increasing that," Turoff said. "35g fat per day is very low."

"Smoothies are also not always the most filling or satisfying (many people tend to find that when they're not chewing, they're less satisfied even when calories are equal) so she could also play around with that if she feels unfulfilled at breakfast," Turoff said.

Amy often has a salad for lunch

For lunch, Amy said she often has a spinach salad with chicken or a bowl made from one cup of rice, 4 oz of chicken, and one serving of broccoli.

Turoff recommended adding a fat source such as olive oil, a dressing, or cheese for more energy and to boost her calories.

"For more energy, she would benefit from increasing her carbohydrate and fat intake, especially around her long runs," Turoff said.

Amy has a high-protein dinner

Amy's dinner varies, but staple meals include chickpea pasta with vegetables; 8 oz chicken thighs with rice and vegetables (such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts); or 8 oz salmon with rice and stir fried vegetables.

While Turoff said it's great that Amy has protein in all her meals, she again recommended adding a fat source to her dinner.

Snacking doesn't suit everyone, but Amy may find she has more energy, and avoids blood sugar crashes, if she adds a morning and/or afternoon snack, Turoff said.

"It sounds like she's under-eating in general so just focusing on increasing her intake should help a lot," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Drinking Just One Cup of This Beverage Daily Helps Ensure Your Bones and Brain Stay Strong as You Age

If you grew up in the '90s, you probably can't hear "bone health" and not think of those Got Milk? ads. And while it's true that the calcium found in milk is an important building block for bones, it's not the only thing that's important when it comes to bone health. Plus, milk isn't necessarily the optimal way to consume calcium; vegetables like kale, bok choy, and broccoli all have higher rates of calcium absorption. If you want to sip on something good for your bones, put the kettle on and brew yourself a cup (or four) of tea.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Hair Supplement You Should Be Taking To Boost Radiance, Growth, And Shine

One of the struggles we can all probably relate to is taking care of our hair. Usually, this process requires incorporating certain habits into our lifestyle so that we can keep our strands strong and healthy. Following a nutritious diet is always a good idea, but sometimes, it’s just not enough. Every once in a while, there may be a need for supplementation.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Fats#Fruit#Dietitians
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
TheConversationAU

Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways

If you believe anecdotes online, drinking lukewarm water with a splash of lemon juice is detoxifying, energising and soothing. Water and lemon juice on their own are healthy. But if you combine them, do they become healthier? The really quick answer is, no! Could drinking lemon water do you any long-lasting harm? It’s unlikely. À lire aussi : I've always wondered: why does lemon juice lighten the colour of tea? It contains vitamin C, but do you need extra? Lemon juice contains...
HEALTH
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

407K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy