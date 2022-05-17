ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez makes the case for wearing a nightgown out of the house

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez woke up like this.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Affleck stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend looking breezy and chic in what appeared to be a sleeveless white dress with lace trim.

While it could have easily been mistaken for one of this season’s loose, Bridgerton-inspired frocks, her dress is actually a nightgown by California brand Dôen .

In any case, the label carries a variety of luxurious sleepwear that could double as actual outfits, and if anyone can pull off a nightgown on the streets of L.A., it’s J.Lo.

She accessorized her simple nightgown with Celine sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, layered gold necklaces and crystal-embellished Gucci wedges, flashing a glimpse of her new green diamond engagement ring .

Lopez waved as she was photographed out and about in her nightgown May 14.
Wearing her hair in an effortless high bun, the pop star, 52, carried an embroidered Dior book tote ($3,700) with a print including flowers and animals to round off her summery look.

J.Lo added extra-tall platform wedges by Gucci to dress up her loose nightgown.
The following day, the “Marry Me” actress carried the same bag and wore the same sunglasses but switched up her style by rocking a super-short Gucci denim dress ($2,100) and clear heels for an outing with Affleck and her mother at Soho House in Malibu.

Lopez showed off her toned legs in a Gucci mini while bringing her mother, Guadalupe, out to lunch in Malibu this past weekend.
As for her bedtime look, J.Lo’s exact Dôen nightgown is no longer available, but fans can grab a similar style from the brand for a roll-out-of-bed style moment.

Glen Heywood
3d ago

this woman ages like a fine glass of wine 🍷 she just keeps getting better Marry Me was a great Family movie 🎬 on my way was and excellent power ballad

Reply(11)
6
