ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster dose for kids 5-11

By Associated Press
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZYFp_0fh4uARU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpaX5_0fh4uARU00
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster for kids 5-11 02:15

PITTSBURGH (CBS/AP) -- U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again creep upward.

Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants -- and some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster.

The Food and Drug Administration's authorization now opens a third shot to elementary-age kids, too — at least five months after their last dose.

There is one more hurdle: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group. The CDC's scientific advisers are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Pfizer's shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children of any age in the U.S. Those ages 5 to 11 receive one-third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older.

Whether elementary-age children need a booster has been overshadowed by parents' outcry to vaccinate even younger tots, those under 5 -- the only group not yet eligible in the U.S. Both Pfizer and rival Moderna have been studying their shots in the youngest children, and the FDA is expected to evaluate data from one or both companies sometime next month.

For the 5- to 11-year-olds, it's not clear how much demand there will be for boosters. Only about 30% of that age group have had the initial two Pfizer doses since vaccinations opened to them in November.

But in a small study, Pfizer found a booster revved up those kids' levels of virus-fighting antibodies -- including those able to fight omicron -- the same kind of jump adults get from an extra shot.

"It's time for kids to be considered for boosters because we know immunity starts to wane at 4 to 5 months," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a Stanford Health infectious disease specialist.

While the coronavirus is more dangerous to adults than to children, youngsters can get severely ill -- and more than 350 children ages 5 to 11 have died, according to CDC's count.

Parents like Carolina Flaxman plan on getting the booster for their child.

"I think it'll be good, right? Just to make sure she has very good, strong immune system especially right now," she said.

Adding to public confusion, the CDC estimates 3 out of every 4 U.S. children of all ages have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic's start -- many of them during the winter omicron wave. Still, health authorities urge vaccination even in people who've previously had COVID-19, to strengthen their protection.

Vaccination may not always prevent milder infections, especially as omicron and its siblings are better than some prior variants at slipping past those defenses. But health authorities agree the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.

Vaccines for the 5-11 age group was rolled out last November and according to Pfizer's study, the effectiveness of 2 doses has fallen from 68 to 12 percent during this Omicron surge.

Comments / 3

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Pfizer says 3 of its COVID shots give kids under 5 strong protection

Three doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots. The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as COVID-19 cases once again are rising. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna, which hopes...
KIDS
CBS San Francisco

CDC clears Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine boosters for children as young as five

A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted nearly unanimously on Thursday to recommend a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five years old, as early as five months after the second shot. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendations Thursday evening, clearing the final hurdle before the additional shots can be rolled out. "With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected. I encourage parents to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
AFP

Pfizer Covid vaccine for under-fives effective with three doses

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine is safe and effective when given as three doses to children under five years, the companies said Monday, welcome news for parents of the only age group not yet eligible for immunization in most countries. In a clinical trial, Pfizer-BioNTech evaluated three doses, given at three micrograms, and found the vaccine evoked a strong immune response in children aged from six months through four years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: CDC Recommends COVID-19 Boosters For Kids 5-11, Foghorn's Blood Cancer Trial On Clinical Hold, Bayer Intends To Bow Out From CAR-T Therapy Pact With Atara

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. CDC Recommends COVID-19 Boosters For Kids Ages 5-11 the COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11 years after at least five months after the initial Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE BNTX vaccination series.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS San Francisco

California proposal would allow parents to sue for social media addiction

SACRAMENTO — California could soon hold social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products, permitting parents to sue platforms like Instagram and TikTok for up to $25,000 per violation under a bill that passed the state Assembly on Monday.The bill defines "addiction" as kids under 18 who are both harmed — either physically, mentally, emotionally, developmentally or materially — and who want to stop or reduce how much time they spend on social media but they can't because they are preoccupied or obsessed with it.Business groups have warned that if the bill passes, social...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy