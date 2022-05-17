Memorial Day Observance set at Historic Montgomery Cemetery

POTTSTOWN — On Sunday at 11 AM, you are invited to worship with Bethel Community Church of Pottstown when we Celebrate our 7th Year Church Anniversary. The guest preacher will be The Right Reverend Jeffrey N. Leath, 128th Elected and Consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Special music will be rendered by BCCP Choir, Nadjah Nicole (Emmy Award-winning show “The Voice”) and Psalmist Joyce Lake under the direction of Mr. Hezekiah Hill. In-person worship is permissible and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is Live on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is open Monday 5 PM – 6:30 PM. The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is Open Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Walk-ins are welcomed. The “Second Booster” (Pfizer, Moderna) is being administered. Clinic sponsored by Pottstown Ministerium of Faith Communities. On Thursday at 12 PM, it’s In-Person (Library) / Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, please call 610-326-1700.

2 DAYS AGO