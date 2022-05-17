Skyliner's Big Band Dance Club

Another long-standing Lafayette restaurant is closing its doors. We hate when this happens for a few reasons. Of course, we never want anyone to go out of business and have to find a new source of revenue. The other reason is personal: I love their plate lunches!. Dax on Verot...
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — This week, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig made his way to Norbert’s Restaurant in Broussard. Check out what they have to offer below!. When are they open: Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 837-6704 or...
We've got some delicious fried chicken restaurants in Lafayette and Acadiana, but according to Yelp reviews gathered by Restaurant Review, these four are the most popular. The folks over at Restaurant Review dug through hundreds of Yelp reviews to eventually come up with the four fried chicken restaurants in Lafayette that customers can't get enough of.
The Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette has been sold for $6.3 million. Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot center from the Whittington Family Partnership LLC of Lafayette, land records show. The center is home to a number of independent business, including Ema’s Café and Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. The...
A new Billy’s Boudin is coming soon to Opelousas next to Lowe’s off I-49, Exit 19. Much like the Krotz Springs and the new Pont des Mouton locations, the new Billy’s Boudin format features a larger building & parking lot coupled with a convenience store with access to fuel. The concept has shown success in both locations while retaining the signature Billy’s products & vibe many have come to know & love.
Pick a town or small city in rural USA for your summer road trip and you’re bound to get a lot of the same. Perhaps a cute main drag, a church or two, an old-school diner... Don’t get me wrong, small-town America can be great—but there’s no place quite like Lafayette, Louisiana.
I think it's everyone's dream to live in a mansion but in Southwest Louisiana known as Sportsmens Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water. I believe that would be anyone's dream here in the South. Well, now you can as a huge mansion in Big Lake just...
The historic Toby's Lounge and Reception Center was built in the 50s. For decades, it served as a staple in St. Landry Parish. But its time ended in tragedy when a fire destroyed the building Monday afternoon.
The history between the streets of Anderson, St. Jude, Washing and others goes beyond the surface. "For as long as I can remember, the Mixon family and their homes have been a part of my community", says Councilman Malon Lewis. "They've been having shelter in nice places and decent places for people to live in."
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Community members united Sunday in an effort to search for someone they say has been a beacon of light to the community, and now they want to return favor by being there for her in her time of need. It’s officially day twelve of the search for Destiny Cooper, a […]
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unopposed bill has passed the house and senate, that would put Louisiana art on mobile display. The bill would introduce a new specialty license plate for art enthusiasts in the state. Dr. Brook Hanemann, Director of Banners at McNeese, said a specialty license plate...
A candlelight vigil for Ella Goodie is scheduled for Friday night in Lafayette, the first community event of its kind since the 33-year-old Lyft driver disappeared on March 9. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center. “We want the people...
Constance Blunt, MD, will join Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates in June. She will help diagnose and treat a wide range of cancerous blood disorders and solid tumors. Blunt is a graduate of Baylor University located in Waco, Texas, where she received a Bachelor of...
