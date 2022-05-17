The Best 2022 Detroit Lions Game To Attend In Person

Photo: Getty Images

The NFL released the league's 2022 regular season schedule May 12. For the second year in a row, NFL teams will play a 17-game schedule over an 18-week regular season. Each team will also receive one bye week. Check out the Lions' full schedule here .

Now that fans know the schedule, some may be beginning to map out their plans to catch a game or two. If you have the opportunity catch one game in person this season, Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit , suggests this one:

There is a big draw to go see the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium—AKA Jerry World—just for the spectacle of it all. I still haven’t seen that circus of a stadium in person, so to do that alone would make the trip worth it. Plus, the Dallas Cowboys are considered one of the best NFC teams, and with the Lions playing them relatively early in the schedule (Week 7), there’s a good chance a lot will still be on the line for Detroit. However, my No. 1 choice is two weeks later when the Lions host the Green Bay Packers. Again, it’s still early in the season, and given that Detroit’s first half of the season is manageable, it’s reasonable to expect the Lions to have a record around the .500 mark for this game. And if that’s the case, I think we could see Ford Field as energetic as it’s been in several years. This city is desperate for even a .500 football team, and you know they’ll get up for Packers week. I’m not saying it will have the same energy as that Lions/Bears game that is now over a decade in the past, but it certainly has a chance to get close. This Detroit team is on the rise, and the Packers team undoubtedly got worse this offseason. I probably don’t need to remind you that Detroit hung with the Packers in both games last year, so this could be a really fun one.