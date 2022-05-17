ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Needs to Make a Decision on Deshaun Watson for Baker Mayfield’s Sake

By Michael Lingard
 3 days ago
Photo: Pool

Reports are surfacing about the NFL meeting with Deshaun Watson and his legal team regarding a possible resolution the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. While Watson was not indicted, the NFL reserves the right to discipline him, and Dan thinks they need to stop dragging their feet. The Browns, Watson, and especially Baker Mayfield need to know how many games they can expect Watson to be eligible to play.

Dan Patrick: “At some point you’re going to have to have a decision. As (Mike) Florio points out, justice delayed is justice denied. And the Browns and Watson need to know whether he’ll be playing or not. This does impact, I think, Baker Mayfield. That’s why I think you could hold on to him. If I’m Baker Mayfield, I go to camp...”

