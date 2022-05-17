ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrice Bergeron named finalist for Selke Award for 11th straight season

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Death, taxes and Patrice Bergeron being a Selke finalist. Those are the certainties in life.

The Bruins captain was announced as a finalist for the 2022 Frank J. Selke award on Tuesday. It’s the 11th straight season that Bergeron has been a finalist for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Bergeron is a four-time Selke winner, tied with Hall of Famer Bob Gainey of the Montreal Canadiens for the most all-time. With a win this year, Bergeron would become the first five-time Selke winner in NHL history.

He’s got a pretty good chance to bring it home, too. He helped lead a Boston defense that allowed just 2.66 goals per game in 2021-22, the fourth-lowest mark in the NHL. Bergeron led the NHL with 991 faceoff wins and a 61.9 faceoff win percentage, to go along with his 25 goals and 40 assists over 73 games.

He is up against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkovand Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm for this year’s Selke.

Bergeron hasn’t decided if he’ll be back for a 19th NHL season in 2022-23, but he’ll likely be a Selke finalist next year regardless. The man is that good.

