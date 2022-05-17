ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Wilfork voted into Patriots Hall Of Fame

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Vince Wilfork is getting a red jacket this summer. The former New England defensive lineman was announced as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Fans voted Wilfork into the Hall in his first year of eligibility, making him the sixth player to achieve that accomplishment, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016). He beat out finalists Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins to earn his spot in the Hall.

The Patriots drafted Wilfork with the 21st overall pick out of Miami in 2004. He played 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots and served as an anchor to some of the NFL’s best defenses. Wilfork helped New England win Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2014.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection,” said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket.”

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

NBC Sports

Eli Manning jokes Robert Kraft would have 10 Super Bowl rings if not for the Mannings

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during Robert Kraft’s tenure as owner. Eli Manning recently reminded Kraft that it could have been more, if not for the Manning family. Manning was speaking at the event where Kraft received Sports Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and he pointed out that Kraft’s Patriots lost to Manning-quarterbacked teams four times in the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Players Reportedly Have A Notable Concern

Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots watched as longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That left the Patriots with a sizable hole on the coaching staff, one that head coach Bill Belichick never filled. After not hiring a replacement - or naming one - Belichick has a series of coaches working with the offense.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Over/Under win total bets for every team in the AFC East

Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!. And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.
NFL
Pats' top pick thought he was being pranked on draft night

BOSTON -- When the Patriots drafted Cole Strange, it created a rather confusing scene among Patriots fans and NFL fans. Not many believed that the Patriots were spending the 29th overall pick on a guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.Apparently, that group of surprised individuals included Cole Strange himself.According to Strange's father, Cole was afraid that he was getting pranked when the phone call from Foxboro came in on draft night.Upon receiving the call from the Patriots, Strange had to ask if the phone call was authentic."[Cole] said, 'Sir, I don't mean to be disrespectful at all,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Pats announce 2022 preseason schedule

BSOTON -- One week after officially setting the regular-season schedule, the Patriots now officially have their preseason schedule set as well.New England announced the dates and start times of all three preseason games for the forthcoming season, with home games against the Giants and Panthers and a road date to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.The dates and times of each game are below:vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Gillette Stadiumvs. Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., Gillette Stadiumat Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Aug. 26, 8:15 p.m.The Patriots will also be holding joint practice sessions with the Raiders prior to that preseason finale, according to a report. Those two teams will also play against each other in the regular season, with a Sunday Night Football matchup scheduled for Week 15.The Patriots will also hold joint practices with the Panthers prior to that preseason game, according to another report.The Patriots' regular season begins on Sept. 11, with a road game in Miami.All three preseason games will air on WBZ-TV.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pats 'ecstatic' with Mac's offseason dedication

BOSTON -- Mac Jones had a very successful rookie season in the NFL, but the Patriots know that he's in no position to be resting on any laurels heading into an all-important year two.Apparently, he hasn't been doing that at all, which has the team feeling quite pleased about their young QB this spring.According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots are "ecstatic" with Jones' "dedication" to work this offseason thus far."Jones has spent long hours at Gillette Stadium, often beating the coaching staff into the building to get a jump-start on film study for the day," Howe reported. "He...
International Business Times

Exclusive-American Football-Former NFL Quarterback Vick Coming Out Of Retirement

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up...
NFL
