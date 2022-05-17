Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Matching Tattoo With Megan Fox In Birthday Post

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly showed off the matching tattoo has with Megan Fox in a sweet birthday tribute to his fiancée.

The "mainstream sellout" artist took to his Instagram on Monday (May 16) to give a shoutout to his "ethereal light being" on her 36th birthday, per People . In the post, MGK shared a series of photos, including a pic of them on a rollercoaster, Fox meditating in nature , a clip of them with their new cat , drawings of "the outlaw and the magician," and a still from the Disney Pixar film Up .

In one photo, the pair showed off their matching voodoo doll tattoos with stitched hearts and button eyes on their ring fingers, which was followed by another photo showing the real-life inspiration behind the ink.

"wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being," he wrote. "i love you maki 🔪❤️🕯🕯"

See the sweet post below.

The shoutout comes less than a month after Fox posted her own lengthy tribute to the "love of [her] life" in honor of his 32nd birthday.

"The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are... How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are... You are by far the most unique human I have ever met," she said in part, adding, "You're such a gorgeous soul. I'm honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love . Happy Birthday love of my life ❤️🩹"