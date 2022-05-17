ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Matching Tattoo With Megan Fox In Birthday Post

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331Wak_0fh4ktVZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly showed off the matching tattoo has with Megan Fox in a sweet birthday tribute to his fiancée.

The "mainstream sellout" artist took to his Instagram on Monday (May 16) to give a shoutout to his "ethereal light being" on her 36th birthday, per People . In the post, MGK shared a series of photos, including a pic of them on a rollercoaster, Fox meditating in nature , a clip of them with their new cat , drawings of "the outlaw and the magician," and a still from the Disney Pixar film Up .

In one photo, the pair showed off their matching voodoo doll tattoos with stitched hearts and button eyes on their ring fingers, which was followed by another photo showing the real-life inspiration behind the ink.

"wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being," he wrote. "i love you maki 🔪❤️🕯🕯"

See the sweet post below.

The shoutout comes less than a month after Fox posted her own lengthy tribute to the "love of [her] life" in honor of his 32nd birthday.

"The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are... How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are... You are by far the most unique human I have ever met," she said in part, adding, "You're such a gorgeous soul. I'm honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love . Happy Birthday love of my life ❤️🩹"

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Warned About Drinking Each Other’s Blood by Vampire Experts

Experts of the vampirical variety have weighed in on recent blood-bearing headlines surrounding Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Monday, TMZ revived the fluid-focused talk with a report featuring input from New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA) co-founder Belfazaar Ashantison and Endless Night Vampire Ball founder Father Sebastiaan. NOVA is a nonprofit organization made up of self-identifying vampires, while the Endless Night Vampire Ball is known for its widely acclaimed New Orleans event.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Cat#Birthday Post#Mgk#Disney Pixar
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy