Residents of and visitors to Faribault might want to stop by Slevin Park to see the BIG addition that was recently added. The Faribault Parks and Recreation staff had plenty of time on their hands recently during all of the rain that occurred to put together a HUGE chair that will be a part of Slevin Park in Faribault. The chair was so big that a piece of construction equipment had to move it into place!

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO