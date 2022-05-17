ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Gorga Says “I Have No Guilt” About Ending Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

By Kay
 5 days ago
But now we said it! Finally, the long standing faux-friendship between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga came to and end. At the season 12 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion , the two stopped pretending. When the question of why Melissa wasn’t included in Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas , Teresa told Melissa, “Honey, we’re not close.” While they continued to argue, it was clearly the end. Teresa and Melissa could stop pretending.

Now Melissa is happy to move on, without her SIL. As reported by Page Six , Melissa went on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast to discuss. She revealed, “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue.” Then added, “I have no guilt.” Melissa also noted that she feels “a little free” after their agreement to stop this sham of a relationship.

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Should Be Thankful That She And Husband Joe Gorga Are On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Melissa explained, “It’s OK to say that [ Teresa and I] don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for [my husband] Joe [Gorga] .” She added, “[My in-laws] are not here anymore and now. It is sad to see [Joe] not have family.”

The relationship between the Giudices and the Gorgas is the longest running feud on RHONJ . And it started the moment that Melissa and Joe joined the show , something that Teresa has resented forever. While they tried season after season to make amends, nothing worked. Everything ended in shambles and a few times, physical fights.

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Says That She And Teresa Giudice “Don’t Meet Up Off-Camera”

But what really tipped the scales was Teresa’s new relationship with Louie . The talk of the season was his checkered past and Teresa tried and failed many times to shut it down. Despite Melissa and Joe supporting her new love, it was never enough for Tre. And now that Teresa is putting her own relationship and daughter’s first, she’s not worried about keeping up appearances with Melissa and Joe.

So, Melissa found out she wasn’t going to be in Tre’s wedding after her SIL announced it on Watch What Happens Live . Melissa might have quipped, “She probably would put me in an ugly dress anyway!” But Joe wasn’t so chill about the move and said , “It’s more like there isn’t any respect. My sister, she was completely wrong, 100 percent.”

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Reacts To Teresa Giudice’s Dig About Melissa And Joe Gorga Getting Married When Teresa Was Pregnant Decades Ago

Since then, things continued to spiral. All three of them have taken the gloves off in their interviews about each other . And Melissa revealing that they are no longer friends really seals the deal. In Housewives world, the breakup of a friendship wouldn’t mean all that much. But on RHONJ , after 10+ years of animosity, this truly seems to be the end of an era between the Giudice and Gorga family.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MELISSA AND TERESA EVER LIKED EACH OTHER? SHOULD MELISSA HAVE ANY GUILT THAT THE RELATIONSHIP IS OVER? DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD TRY AND MAKE IT WORK AS A FAMILY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Would Be Fine Without Teresa Giudice

Love her or hate her, Teresa Giudice is a housewives icon at this point. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was introduced to us back in 2009, on the very first season of the show. Over the years, she’s given us an insane amount of memorable moments and memeable phrases. One of her high […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Would Be Fine Without Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I loved Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1. And based on the recently released trailer, I have a feeling I’m going to love season 2. Because of the marital status of the housewives cast for the series, it has officially been named Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Catchy! The cast includes former Real […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Slams Whoopi Goldberg In Her New Memoir

Garcelle Beauvais has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now. So she’s had her fair share of auditions. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reflected on one particularly “cringeworthy” audition in her memoir,  Love Me as I Am. As reported by Page Six, Garcelle took us back to her 2015 audition for the […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Slams Whoopi Goldberg In Her New Memoir appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Says Lisa Rinna Accused Her Of Being Different On Camera

First year housewives typically hang back to get a feel for the room. Crystal Kung Minkoff stuck to that plan when she made her debut on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season. Aside from calling out castmate Sutton Stracke for some insensitive words, she mostly stayed out of the mess of Erika Jayne’s saga. […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Says Lisa Rinna Accused Her Of Being Different On Camera appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says She Didn’t Finish Watching The Season Before Taping Reunion; Slams Jennifer Aydin For Being Prepared

What’s the best way to prepare for a Real Housewives reunion?  Show up a bit hazy?  Cram the night before?  Deny, deny, deny? Or come with cheat sheets like Monique Samuels? For the Real Housewives of New Jersey gang, half the ladies know that Margaret Josephs will pull their weight.  Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice […] The post Melissa Gorga Says She Didn’t Finish Watching The Season Before Taping Reunion; Slams Jennifer Aydin For Being Prepared appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

