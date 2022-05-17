Melissa Gorga Says “I Have No Guilt” About Ending Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

But now we said it! Finally, the long standing faux-friendship between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga came to and end. At the season 12 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion , the two stopped pretending. When the question of why Melissa wasn’t included in Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas , Teresa told Melissa, “Honey, we’re not close.” While they continued to argue, it was clearly the end. Teresa and Melissa could stop pretending.

Now Melissa is happy to move on, without her SIL. As reported by Page Six , Melissa went on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast to discuss. She revealed, “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue.” Then added, “I have no guilt.” Melissa also noted that she feels “a little free” after their agreement to stop this sham of a relationship.

Melissa explained, “It’s OK to say that [ Teresa and I] don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for [my husband] Joe [Gorga] .” She added, “[My in-laws] are not here anymore and now. It is sad to see [Joe] not have family.”

The relationship between the Giudices and the Gorgas is the longest running feud on RHONJ . And it started the moment that Melissa and Joe joined the show , something that Teresa has resented forever. While they tried season after season to make amends, nothing worked. Everything ended in shambles and a few times, physical fights.

But what really tipped the scales was Teresa’s new relationship with Louie . The talk of the season was his checkered past and Teresa tried and failed many times to shut it down. Despite Melissa and Joe supporting her new love, it was never enough for Tre. And now that Teresa is putting her own relationship and daughter’s first, she’s not worried about keeping up appearances with Melissa and Joe.

So, Melissa found out she wasn’t going to be in Tre’s wedding after her SIL announced it on Watch What Happens Live . Melissa might have quipped, “She probably would put me in an ugly dress anyway!” But Joe wasn’t so chill about the move and said , “It’s more like there isn’t any respect. My sister, she was completely wrong, 100 percent.”

Since then, things continued to spiral. All three of them have taken the gloves off in their interviews about each other . And Melissa revealing that they are no longer friends really seals the deal. In Housewives world, the breakup of a friendship wouldn’t mean all that much. But on RHONJ , after 10+ years of animosity, this truly seems to be the end of an era between the Giudice and Gorga family.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MELISSA AND TERESA EVER LIKED EACH OTHER? SHOULD MELISSA HAVE ANY GUILT THAT THE RELATIONSHIP IS OVER? DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD TRY AND MAKE IT WORK AS A FAMILY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Melissa Gorga Says “I Have No Guilt” About Ending Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea .