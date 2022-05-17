ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Is Replacing Kelly Clarkson For Season 22 Of The Voice, And Some Fans Are Skeptical

By Justin S
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mcv8_0fh4hhCI00

It’s hard to believe that The Voice has been on the air for 21 seasons, but here we are. They’re still cranking out seasons, and maybe, one day, they’ll churn out a hit-making superstar. Until then, we’ve got our eyes on the rotating lineup of A-list coaches. That’s what keeps the show interesting. Who’s going to be sitting in those big spinny red chairs? For season 22, they’re switching things up. They’re adding pop superstar Camila Cabello as a full-time coach. We’ve come a long way since the days of Adam Levine , Christina Aguilera , and CeeLo Green .

Since season 21 wrapped last fall, fans have been trying to figure out what season 22 would actually look like. Would Blake Shelton finally step away from the show after all of these years? Would NBC’s new singing show, American Song Contest, replace The Voice ? The speculation died when Blake shared a TikTok, finally announcing his return to The Voice for a 22nd season. He shared a video with a caption that said, “#Duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall.”

As People reported, John Legend dueted the video confirming his participation in the show, and then Gwen Stefani confirmed her return too. Then, Camila shared the fourth and final duet, officially announcing her full-time role on The Voice . “See you this fall #TheVoice,” she captioned.

While fans were excited to see that The Voice was returning with familiar faces, the response to Camila’s coaching role has been mixed. There’s no denying that she has extensive experience with singing competition shows. After all, her former band Fifth Harmony was manufactured on The X Factor , and they went on to sell millions and millions of records. Last season, she appeared as an advisor during The Voice’s battle rounds, so she isn’t new to this. But still, some fans aren’t sold on the idea.

One of the biggest complaints from viewers is that they’re disappointed to see Kelly Clarkson isn’t returning after an eight-season run as a coach. Camila is technically serving as her replacement. So, on The Voice’s official Instagram announcing the new coaches, one fan commented, “Nooo, where’s Kelly ,” along with a crying emoji.

Some folks are even promising to boycott the 22nd season. A fan wrote in the comments, “Not gonna lie- will probably pass on this season- without Kelly , its no fun! Camila does not compare.”

Then, there are some people who are less concerned about Kelly’s absence and more worried about Camila’s ability to coach a singing competition. “This is the epitome of the high school football coach teaching a history class,” wrote one fan on Twitter . Another fan sarcastically tweeted , “What if the coach needs coaching?”

We’ll have to see how this shakes out. Regardless of how you feel about Camila’s role as a coach, The Voice season 22 will come to NBC later this fall.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CAMILA CABELLO IS A GOOD FIT FOR THE SHOW? WILL YOU MISS KELLY CLARKSON? WHOSE TEAM WOULD YOU WANT TO BE ON?

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

The post Camila Cabello Is Replacing Kelly Clarkson For Season 22 Of The Voice, And Some Fans Are Skeptical appeared first on Reality Tea .

