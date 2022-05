Thoughts and prayers to anyone holding a Florida Panthers moneyline ticket from Game 2. Tied 1-1 with only seconds to go in the third period, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton caught a perfect behind the net pass from teammate Nikita Kucherov, delivering the dagger on the road to take a 2-1 lead with less than four seconds to go.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO