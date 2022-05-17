ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Man Arrested in Wyoming County Shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Wyoming County have made an arrest in a shooting at a home in Java....

Olean Man Facing Multiple Charges after Burglary

An Olean man is facing multiple charges after an incident earlier this week. According to the New York State Police, 29-year-old Zachary Knapp burglarized a Hinsdale residence, causing damage to the front door and windows, stole a vehicle, and recklessly crashed into nearby property. Knapp was arrested and arraigned in...
OLEAN, NY
Little Valley Man Arrested Following Alleged Break In

EAST OTTO – A Little Valley man was arrested following an attempted burglary, after allegedly threatening to harm the owner and their pets. Officers responded to a call that a male, later identified as 26-year-old Preston Anderson, was attempting to break into a residence and threatening to kill the homeowner and their animals.
EAST OTTO, NY
State police arrest 2 teens in Rochester on weapons charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday after a traffic stop in Rochester, New York State Police officials announced Thursday. Authorities say state police initiated a stop for a traffic violation around 6 p.m. They say Troopers determined that neither occupant of the vehicle had a valid driver’s license and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Arrests in Newark Teen's Beating, Robbery

Wayne County deputies have arrested 4 people in the beating and robbery of an autistic teen in Newark last week. 18-year-old Jordan Drechsler of Newark and 2 Rochester teens have been arrested. Meantime, a warrant is out for the arrest of 18-year-old Thomas Eaves of Geneva. Some were seen in...
NEWARK, NJ
Man Convicted in RPD Officer Shooting

The man accused of shooting a Rochester police officer in 2020 has been found guilty on all counts. A jury convicted James Hunter of several charges, including attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and burglary with a deadly weapon. Hunter twice shot officer Bryan Sheridan, who was responding to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Police arrest city woman after early morning stabbing

Dunkirk Police have arrested a city woman after an investigation into an early morning stabbing on Webster Street. Officers responded to the call around 12:30 am Thursday, where a victim was located with a laceration to her neck. Police arrested 34-year-old Shauna Moreland, charging her with 2nd-degree assault, a class D felony, and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She is currently being held in the city lock-up, awaiting arraignment in Dunkirk City Court. Dunkirk Fire transported the victim to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment.
DUNKIRK, NY
Jamestown man charged after unlawfully fleeing police

A Jamestown man has been charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer along with multiple vehicle and traffic charges after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that continued along several south side streets. Jamestown Police say a patrol unit attempted to stop 24-year-old Joshua Verrett around 9:30 am Wednesday after the vehicle was observed displaying switched license plates. Verrett failed to stop for the police unit and continued through several south side streets before coming to a stop at the corner of Colfax Street and Newland Avenue after driving over a stop sign. Verrett was taken into custody and was released after being arraigned on the charges in Jamestown City Court. He'll return to court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Dog dies from injuries after Rochester police respond to weekend burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say officers responding to a burglary report over the weekend found a dog with injuries and that dog has since died. According to police, officers responded to a burglary report on Laburnam Crescent in the city’s Upper Monroe neighborhood Sunday morning. Authorities say during the investigation, officers found […]
ROCHESTER, NY
New charges for woman after hundreds of animals seized

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Lollypop Farm announced new charges Friday against the woman who was previously arrested after hundreds of animals were seized in March. Sally Reaves, 72, was arrested on March 18 in connection to the neglect of hundreds of animals at her facility, World of Wildlife Education Encounters in Marion, New […]
MARION, NY

