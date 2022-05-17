Man Arrested in Wyoming County Shooting

Dunkirk Police have arrested a city woman after an investigation into an early morning stabbing on Webster Street. Officers responded to the call around 12:30 am Thursday, where a victim was located with a laceration to her neck. Police arrested 34-year-old Shauna Moreland, charging her with 2nd-degree assault, a class D felony, and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She is currently being held in the city lock-up, awaiting arraignment in Dunkirk City Court. Dunkirk Fire transported the victim to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment.
