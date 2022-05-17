ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Versions of `Quantum Leap,' `Night Court' to Air on NBC

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUG6s_0fh4co3U00
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - When the 2022-23 prime-time television season begins in September, NBC will have one new series on its schedule, a reimagined version of ``Quantum Leap,'' and no comedies.

The original ``Quantum Leap'' ran from 1989-93 and starred Scott Bakula as physicist Sam Beckett, who develops an accelerator, tests the project on himself after the government threatens to halt funding, then travels through time.

The new version stars Raymond Lee as the leader of a new team being assembled to restart the project in hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Don Bellisario, the creator of the original series, is among the executive producers of the new version.

Lee is best known for his roles on the Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama ``Mozart in the Jungle'' and the HBO drama ``Here and Now.''

Under the schedule announced Monday, NBC will not air any comedies at the start of the season for the second consecutive season. It will begin airing comedies on a regular basis in November, two months earlier than this season.

``Lopez vs. Lopez'' will premiere in November. It stars George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez in what NBC called ``a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.''

Its producers include Bruce Helford, who produced Lopez's 2002-07 ABC comedy ``George Lopez'' and was a creator of ``The Drew Carey Show.''

The third season of ``Young Rock'' will begin in November, airing at 8:30 p.m. Fridays following ``Lopez vs. Lopez.''

The Peyton Manning-hosted quiz show ``Capital One College Bowl'' will air from 8-9 p.m. Fridays through November.

Of the two series that premiered on NBC last fall, ``La Brea'' will return for a second season. The comedies ``American Auto'' and ``Grand Crew,'' which premiered in December, will begin their second seasons at midseason. The crime thriller ``The Blacklist'' will begin its 10th season at midseason.

Also premiering at midseason is what NBC describes as a sequel to its 1984-92 courtroom comedy ``Night Court'' with John Larroquette reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding and ``The Big Bang Theory'' alumna Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the character played by the late Harry Anderson in the original.

The dramas ``Ordinary Joe,'' which premiered in September, and ``The Endgame,'' which premiered in February, have been canceled, along with the comedies ``Kenan'' and ``Mr. Mayor,'' which both ran for two seasons.

The NBC schedule at the start of the 2022-23 season will consist of nine hours of dramas, six produced by Dick Wolf; four hours of alternative programming, including three of the singing competition ``The Voice''; four hours of NFL programming; three hours of ``Dateline NBC''; and one hour each of reruns of dramas and ``Saturday Night Live.''

Here is NBC's prime-time schedule for the start of the season:

Sunday: ``Football Night in America''; ``NBC Sunday Night Football'';

Monday: ``The Voice''; ``Quantum Leap'';

Tuesday: ``The Voice''; ``La Brea''; ``New Amsterdam'';

Wednesday: ``Chicago Med''; ``Chicago Fire''; ``Chicago P.D.'';

Thursday: ``Law & Order''; ``Law & Order: SVU''; ``Law & Order: Organized Crime'';

Friday: ``Capital One College Bowl''; ``Dateline NBC'';

Saturday: Drama reruns; ``Dateline Weekend Mystery''; ``Saturday Night Live'' reruns.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kay Oyegun ABC Drama Pilot Adds Five To Cast

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s Kay Oyegun drama pilot has found its five therapists. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever), Johnny Simmons (Girlboss), Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) and Rahnuma Panthaky (NCIS: Los Angeles ) are set as leads opposite previously announced Marsha Stephanie Blake. The untitled hourlong project comes from 20th Television and is written and exec produced by This Is Us writer-producer Oyegun. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The drama revolves around five therapists (Ramamurthy, Simmons, Hilson, Grosse, Panthaky) in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
John Larroquette
Person
George Lopez
Person
Melissa Rauch
Person
Bruce Helford
TVLine

The Endgame Cancelled at NBC

Click here to read the full article. It’s the end for The Endgame: NBC has cancelled the cat-and-mouse thriller after just one season, TVLine has learned. The network also cancelled the sitcoms Mr. Mayor and Kenan on Thursday, while renewing the comedies American Auto, Young Rock and Grand Crew. The Endgame as of May 1 was averaging 3.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), drawing a bigger audience but smaller demo number than time slot predecessor Ordinary Joe (which enjoyed a stronger lead-in in The Voice). Out of the 14 dramas NBC has aired this TV...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’ Taps New Showrunners As Queen Latifah Series’ Developers Step Down Ahead Of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Dateline Nbc#Nbc Sunday Night Football#Air#Nbc#Cns#Hbo#Abc
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
TVLine

NBC Fall Schedule: Who Got This Is Us' Time Slot? — Plus, The Blacklist and Night Court Revival Held for Midseason

Click here to read the full article. NBC, as is tradition, is the first broadcast-TV network to reveal its schedule for the Fall TV season, ahead of its annual Upfront presentation to the advertising community. The top-rated freshman series of the 2021-22 season, La Brea, will return to its Tuesdays-at-9 time slot (which This Is Us calls home for a final two weeks), to unspool presumably just the first half of its “supersized” 14-episode sophomore run. NBC’s buzziest new series, the Quantum Leap follow-up/reboot starring Here and Now‘s Raymond Lee, has landed the network’s choicest real estate, Mondays at 10/9c...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy