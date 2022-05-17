New Versions of `Quantum Leap,' `Night Court' to Air on NBC

Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - When the 2022-23 prime-time television season begins in September, NBC will have one new series on its schedule, a reimagined version of ``Quantum Leap,'' and no comedies.

The original ``Quantum Leap'' ran from 1989-93 and starred Scott Bakula as physicist Sam Beckett, who develops an accelerator, tests the project on himself after the government threatens to halt funding, then travels through time.

The new version stars Raymond Lee as the leader of a new team being assembled to restart the project in hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Don Bellisario, the creator of the original series, is among the executive producers of the new version.

Lee is best known for his roles on the Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama ``Mozart in the Jungle'' and the HBO drama ``Here and Now.''

Under the schedule announced Monday, NBC will not air any comedies at the start of the season for the second consecutive season. It will begin airing comedies on a regular basis in November, two months earlier than this season.

``Lopez vs. Lopez'' will premiere in November. It stars George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez in what NBC called ``a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.''

Its producers include Bruce Helford, who produced Lopez's 2002-07 ABC comedy ``George Lopez'' and was a creator of ``The Drew Carey Show.''

The third season of ``Young Rock'' will begin in November, airing at 8:30 p.m. Fridays following ``Lopez vs. Lopez.''

The Peyton Manning-hosted quiz show ``Capital One College Bowl'' will air from 8-9 p.m. Fridays through November.

Of the two series that premiered on NBC last fall, ``La Brea'' will return for a second season. The comedies ``American Auto'' and ``Grand Crew,'' which premiered in December, will begin their second seasons at midseason. The crime thriller ``The Blacklist'' will begin its 10th season at midseason.

Also premiering at midseason is what NBC describes as a sequel to its 1984-92 courtroom comedy ``Night Court'' with John Larroquette reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding and ``The Big Bang Theory'' alumna Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the character played by the late Harry Anderson in the original.

The dramas ``Ordinary Joe,'' which premiered in September, and ``The Endgame,'' which premiered in February, have been canceled, along with the comedies ``Kenan'' and ``Mr. Mayor,'' which both ran for two seasons.

The NBC schedule at the start of the 2022-23 season will consist of nine hours of dramas, six produced by Dick Wolf; four hours of alternative programming, including three of the singing competition ``The Voice''; four hours of NFL programming; three hours of ``Dateline NBC''; and one hour each of reruns of dramas and ``Saturday Night Live.''

Here is NBC's prime-time schedule for the start of the season:

Sunday: ``Football Night in America''; ``NBC Sunday Night Football'';

Monday: ``The Voice''; ``Quantum Leap'';

Tuesday: ``The Voice''; ``La Brea''; ``New Amsterdam'';

Wednesday: ``Chicago Med''; ``Chicago Fire''; ``Chicago P.D.'';

Thursday: ``Law & Order''; ``Law & Order: SVU''; ``Law & Order: Organized Crime'';

Friday: ``Capital One College Bowl''; ``Dateline NBC'';

Saturday: Drama reruns; ``Dateline Weekend Mystery''; ``Saturday Night Live'' reruns.